IND vs NZ | Martin Guptill declared fit to play against India in Dubai

New Zealand opening batsman Martin Guptill has been declared fit to play in his team's Super 12 encounter against India in Dubai on Sunday. Guptill sustained a bruised toe as he was struck by Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf during their opening game against the Babar Azam-led side on Tuesday.
India and New Zealand will be looking to open their account in the points table of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Both the Group 2 teams have lost their opening games against Pakistan. The Babar Azam-led side beat India by 10 wickets on Sunday, October 24 and then went on to beat the Kiwis by five wickets two days later.
Ahead of the crucial encounter at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, New Zealand head coach Gary Stead had confirmed that Guptill, one of the main batting mainstays for New Zealand in the T20Is, is fit for selection.
"It went a different shade of colour for a period of time. But he trained yesterday and he's training again tonight, so it’s great to see that he’s available and fit for selection," Stead was quoted as saying by New Zealand media.
Stead also hinted at the selection of Adam Milne, who replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson, in the playing XI.
New Zealand has a 100 percent win record against the Men In Blue since 2003 in the ICC tournaments. Last time India won against New Zealand was in a Super 6 game during the 2003 World Cup.
Since then both teams have played against each other in different ICC events like the 2007 T20 World Cup, 2016 T20 World Cup, 2019 Cricket World Cup semi-final and the Test Championship final earlier this year.
