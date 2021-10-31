IND vs NZ | Kane Williamson will be banking on Trent Boult for early breakthroughs, says Ross Taylor

Ross Taylor has said that Kane Williamson will be banking on the experience of left-arm pacer Trent Boult for early breakthroughs against India on Sunday. Notably, India and New Zealand who have lost their opening matches versus Pakistan, will be eyeing their first win at the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Taylor, who was not picked for the showpiece event in New Zealand's 15-man squad, said that initial overs with the new ball will be crucial for the Kiwis.

“Trent Boult would love to set the tone for New Zealand just like Shaheen Shah Afridi did for Pakistan a few days ago,” said Ross Taylor on India Today.

“Boult will be crucial for New Zealand and Kane Williamson will be banking on him to get the early breakthroughs, if they bowl first,” added Taylor.

However, the veteran batsman admitted that Trent Boult has struggled to take wickets upfront for Mumbai Indians in the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL).

“We have seen in the IPL that Boult has struggled upfront for Mumbai Indians. He has not got as many wickets, but his first couple of overs with the new ball will be crucial for New Zealand,” said Taylor.

Further, former India captain Sunil Gavaskar feels that Trent Boult will be the biggest threat for the Virat Kohli-led side in their must-win game.

“Trent Boult is a great bowler in all the formats of the game. India will have to watch out for the first couple of overs. There’s no doubt that Boult will be looking to replicate what Shaheen did last week, said Gavaskar.

The high-pressure match between the two teams will get underway from 7:30 PM IST at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. India have not beaten New Zealand in an ICC event since 2003.