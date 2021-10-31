IND vs NZ | Amazing how people are writing off India, says Dinesh Karthik ahead of high-pressure clash

Today at 3:42 PM
Ahead of India's all-important clash against New Zealand, Dinesh Karthik has said that he was perplexed to see people not counting the Virat Kohli-led team in the race to the semi-finals of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021. Karthik further said that India will be unstoppable once they get going.
India were thrashed by arch-rivals Pakistan for the first time in their T20 World Cup rivalry last Sunday, October 24. After losing early wickets, India managed to put 151 on the board. Later, the target was chased down by Pakistan with 10 wickets and 13 balls remaining.
Pakistan have went on to win two back-to-back matches since then. They defeated New Zealand on Tuesday and then Afghanistan on Friday to stay unbeatable in the ongoing ICC showpiece event. Afghanistan, with one win from two matches are the second placed team in Group 2 Super 12s and Namibia third after beating Scotland. India and New Zealand, who have played a match each, are yet to get on the points board.
India face New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 before facing Afghanistan, Scotland and Namibia on November 3, 5 and 8 respectively. Despite four matches still left in their kitty, some experts have already written off India's chances to make it to the final four.
Meanwhile, veteran India wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik took to Twitter on Sunday and said that he was "amazed and perplexed" simultaneously by the overall predictions of people regarding India's future at the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
"It's amazing and equally perplexing to see TEAM INDIA not being counted in many people's thoughts in moving forward in this tournament so far after just one match in one week. This WEEK is the ultimate week and if India gets on a roll , nothing to stop them. MOMENTUM is key," Karthik tweeted.
Not long back, India were being considered as the favourites to win the tournament. The Virat Kohli are sure to come all guns blazing against the Kane Williamson-lead side against him they haven't won in the ICC events since 2003 World Cup in South Africa.
