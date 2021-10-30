T20 World Cup 2021 | Varun Chakravarthy is still untested at international level, says Dilip Doshi

"International cricket is a lot different from the IPL. He did very well for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last two seasons but is still untested at international level. He should be rested for the crucial games. On the UAE pitches, especially in Sharjah, you need spinners who can entice the batters forward. Our spinners clearly failed to do this against Pakistan. They won so comfortably because the Indian spinners made them play off the backfoot and get away," Joshi told Sportskeeda.