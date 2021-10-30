T20 World Cup 2021 | Varun Chakravarthy is still untested at international level, says Dilip Doshi

Today at 1:34 PM
Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi has stated that Varun Chakravarthy is still untested at the international level, and he should be rested for the team’s upcoming crucial matches. He further added that Yuzvendra Chahal has been a proven performer, and he should have been included in the squad.
India lost their opening fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021 against arch-rivals Pakistan on October 24 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Defending 151 runs, the Indian bowlers did not have a great time against the Pakistan openers as they made it a cakewalk to register a 10-wicket victory against the Virat Kohli-led side. Varun Chakravarthy, who is termed as 'mystery spinner' was not able to deceive the batsmen with his variations and leaked 33 runs off his four overs.
After losing to Pakistan, several experts have criticized India's team composition and suggested few changes in the playing XI for the upcoming matches. Former India cricketer Dilip Doshi is the newest to join the bandwagon, and he reckoned that Varun Chakravarthy is still untested at the international level. He further stated that Chakravarthy should be rested for India's upcoming crucial matches in the Super 12 stage.
"International cricket is a lot different from the IPL. He did very well for the Kolkata Knight Riders in the last two seasons but is still untested at international level. He should be rested for the crucial games. On the UAE pitches, especially in Sharjah, you need spinners who can entice the batters forward. Our spinners clearly failed to do this against Pakistan. They won so comfortably because the Indian spinners made them play off the backfoot and get away," Joshi told Sportskeeda.
The omission of Yuzvendra Chahal from the T20 World Cup squad surprised fans and former cricketers as he has been a great performer with the ball in T20 cricket. Chahal had scalped 18 wickets from 15 matches in the recently concluded IPL 2021. Doshi backed Chahal saying that he has been a proven performer for India.
"I beg to differ with the selectors. Chahal has been a proven performer for India. Besides, a spinner’s success depends on how well he is able to draw the batters forward," Doshi opined.
India will lock horns with New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai.
