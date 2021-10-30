 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as South Africa survive Wanindu Hasaranga hat-trick to clinch a thriller

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    David Miller smashed an unbeaten 23 of 13 balls

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as South Africa survive Wanindu Hasaranga hat-trick to clinch a thriller

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:33 PM

    Despite a brilliant hat-trick from Wanindu Hasaranga, South Africa registered a thrilling four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah. David Miller stole the show by smashing two sixes off Lahiru Kumara in the final over, to guide his team to their second win at T20 WC 2021.

    After winning the toss, South Africa opted to bowl first and Anrich Nortje started off well for his side by dismissing Kusal Perera (7) in the fourth over. However, Charith Asalanka (21), who walked out to bat at No.3 stitched up a 41-run partnership along with opener Pathum Nissanka before the former departed in the ninth over. Sri Lanka soon tumbled from 61/2 to 91/5. 

    However, Pathum Nissanka stood solid at one end and notched up a crucial knock of 58-ball 72 with six fours and three sixes to guide his team to 142.  For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius scalped three wickets each to help their side to restrict Sri Lanka.

    In reply, Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton De Kock (12) fell to Dushmantha Chameera in the fourth over. Rassie van der Dussen (16) and Aiden Markram (19) could not contribute much to South Africa's innings, with the former falling to Dasun Shanaka's fielding brilliance.

    The game swung in favour of Sri Lanka when Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick in the final stages. Hasaranga castled Markram on the last ball of his third over - 15th of the innings - and completed his hat-trick by dismissing Temba Bavuma (46) and Dwaine Pretorius (0) off the first two deliveries of the 18th over. Needing 15 off the final over, David Miller smashed two successive sixes off Lahiru Kumara, and Kagiso Rabada edged the fifth ball to the boundary, which sealed South Africa's second win in the Super 12s stage.

    Hasaranga became the third bowler to register a hat-trick in T20 World Cups, after Brett Lee (vs Bangladesh, Cape Town, 2007) and Curtis Campher (vs Netherlands, Abu Dhabi, 2021).  He became the fourth bowler to take a hat-trick in both ODIs and T20Is, after Lee, Thisara Perera and Lasith Malinga.

    WWW!

    3RD!

    WHAT A PLAYER!

    HASARANGA!

    HATTRICK!

    WOWWW!

    TOO GOOD!

    THE BEST MOMENT!

    KILLER MILLER!

    LONG TIME!

    MILLER TIME!

    UNSUNG HERO!

    SPECIAL!

    REMEMBER THE NAME!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down