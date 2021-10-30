 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Dasun Shanka brilliantly runs out Rassie van der Dussen after mix-up

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Dasun Shanaka brilliantly ran out van der Dussen with a direct hit

    | Twitter

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Dasun Shanka brilliantly runs out Rassie van der Dussen after mix-up

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 6:32 PM

    In an outstanding fielding effort, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ran Rassie van der Dussen out in the eighth over of South Africa's 143-run chase during a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash in Sharjah on Saturday. The dismissal was brough about by a mix-up between Temba Bavuma and van der Dussen.

    Rassie van der Dussen scored 16 off 11 without a single boundary, and partnered for a 23-run stand along with Temba Bavuma after the dismissal of Quinton de Kock. The partnership between van der Dussen and Temba looked promising for Proteas, but Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's brilliance in the field ended his 11-ball stay at the crease.

    A terrible mix-up between Temba and van der Dussen resulted in the dismissal. Bavuma hit the ball straight to Shanaka at short extra-cover and started to run, before stopping send back van der Dussen. Dussen was already few metres down, and Shanaka fired a rocket throw at the non-striker's end to catch the batter well short.

    South Africa stood at 88/3 after 14 overs at the time of writing, with Bavuma unbeaten on 31.

    WHAT A THROW!

    CAPTAIN!

    DIRECT HIT!

    Stunning!

    SRI LANKA!

    CAPTAIN, THE BEST!

    Dasun Shanaka!

    SKIPPER!

    RVD GONE!

    INCREDIBLE!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down