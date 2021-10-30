T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Dasun Shanka brilliantly runs out Rassie van der Dussen after mix-up

Today at 6:32 PM
In an outstanding fielding effort, Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka ran Rassie van der Dussen out in the eighth over of South Africa's 143-run chase during a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash in Sharjah on Saturday. The dismissal was brough about by a mix-up between Temba Bavuma and van der Dussen.
Rassie van der Dussen scored 16 off 11 without a single boundary, and partnered for a 23-run stand along with Temba Bavuma after the dismissal of Quinton de Kock. The partnership between van der Dussen and Temba looked promising for Proteas, but Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka's brilliance in the field ended his 11-ball stay at the crease.
A terrible mix-up between Temba and van der Dussen resulted in the dismissal. Bavuma hit the ball straight to Shanaka at short extra-cover and started to run, before stopping send back van der Dussen. Dussen was already few metres down, and Shanaka fired a rocket throw at the non-striker's end to catch the batter well short.
South Africa stood at 88/3 after 14 overs at the time of writing, with Bavuma unbeaten on 31.
WHAT A THROW!
October 30, 2021
CAPTAIN!
And the captain hits the stumps; #SL have finally got a direct hit, Van der Dussen gone.#SLvSA— Cricket_Scholar (@cricket_scholar) October 30, 2021
DIRECT HIT!
DIRECT HIT!!!!!! 🔥 That’s what was needed! #SL #SLVSA #T20WorldCup— Rukhshan (@rukhshan) October 30, 2021
Stunning!
WHAT A WICKET. HOT DAMN.#SL vs #Southafrica— MJ is hoping that Oct flies past. 💉 (@JudeMelaka) October 30, 2021
SRI LANKA!
Bavuma looks like a classic Test batsman masquerading as a T20 captain.— Sumeet Panda (@sumeetpanda87) October 30, 2021
While #SAF are scrambling and scampering for singles, #SL all over the place with their sloppy fielding.
Makes it quite an exciting contest! #T20WorldCup
CAPTAIN, THE BEST!
Captain into the act 😍💯#SriLanka #SLvSA— Confused Unga Bunga (@umair_ashfaaq) October 30, 2021
Dasun Shanaka!
Dassa 🔥🔥❤#ApeKollo#SLvSA pic.twitter.com/HG4Nin4JO4— Kavin SL Rasigan - #Oorkuruvi (@KavinFandom0431) October 30, 2021
SKIPPER!
Skipper gets his aim right 🤩🔥#SLvSA— Nithil (@nithilf) October 30, 2021
RVD GONE!
RVD Dussen 👏🏻👏🏻 most needed wicket at the moment. Now it should be Markram 🙂#SLvSA #T20WorldCup— Pathma Kumara Bandarigoda (@Mr_pappa28) October 30, 2021
INCREDIBLE!
What a throw by Dasun #SLvSA— Abdul Wasay (@andy_abdulwasay) October 30, 2021
