    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Chris Woakes plucks a stunning one-handed catch to send back Steve Smith

    England removed David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell early in Dubai on Saturday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:58 PM

    After dismissing David Warner early, Chris Woakes produced a brilliant catch at mid-on to send back Steve Smith in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash in Dubai on Saturday. Smith mistimed a pull towards mid-on, and Woakes ran back a few yards and leaped to snaffle a one-handed grab.

    After putting Australia in to bat in their third match of the T20 World Cup 2021, England enjoyed a fine start as David Warner, Steve Smith and Glenn Maxwell were dismissed by the fourth over of the innings.

    The second of those was brought about by a stunning catch from Chris Woakes. Steve Smith went for a pull off Chris Jordan on the first ball of the third over, and got it off the toe-end as the ball ballooned up towards mid-on. Woakes ran a few steps behind, and put his right hand up to complete a fine grab to send back Australia’s No.3 for 1.

    In his previous over, Woakes had Warner caught behind for 1, before returning in the fourth to trap Glenn Maxwell leg-before for 6. Australia were 19/3 from five overs at the time of writing.

    Both teams registered wins in their first two matches at the Super 12s stage, with England currently leading the Group 1 points table on virtue of a superior net run-rate (NRR) of +3.614.

