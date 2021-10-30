T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Asif Ali plays a match winning knock of 25 runs from 7 balls

Today at 10:58 AM
With four sixes in the penultimate over of Karim Janat, Asif Ali set up the third win for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Ali came in to bat at number 6 and played a knock of unbeaten 25 runs from 7 balls chasing 148 against Afghanistan.
Confidence personified!🔥
I love you 😘 #AasifAli pic.twitter.com/nl03rcl6Ll— Shahrukh Ali (@Shahrukh3455) October 29, 2021
Hahahaha! LOL🔥😂
Aasif Ali before every Match in ICC T20 WC. pic.twitter.com/UEC3eKoXru— Tufail Banday (@Tufail_Banday) October 30, 2021
Great knock by Aasif Ali!😍😍
Aasif ali kon hain ? 😳 25 in 7 with 4 six in one over 🔥🔥😂😂 sala kon hain ye #AFGvPAK— AzHaR (@AddicT_AzHaR) October 29, 2021
Treat to watch him bat!
Aasif Ali..... You Beauty 😍😍😍😍— Dr. Yousaf Yaseen (@yousafyaseen6) October 29, 2021
What a Finisher 👏#PakvsAfghanistan #t20worldcup2021
Hahaha! Exactly
We would have got a new version of "wakt badal diye, jazbaat badal diye🤣@mominsaqib— Binod Bhatt (@IamBinod7) October 29, 2021
Congrats @TheRealPCB @AasifAli2018 #PakvsAfg #T20WorldCup #aasifali #foursix pic.twitter.com/q1TX02KikC
Truly amazing!
Wow...incredible innings by aasif ali ...he is so confident 😍😍😍😍😍— Sakii (@SakibSu18906673) October 29, 2021
Accurate!
West indies:Carlos Braithwaite can hit 4 sixes to win the match— Gravity (@Gravityinhanced) October 29, 2021
Le aasif Ali: hold my beer 🍺
What a gem of an innings #PakistanZindabad #AsifAli #AfgvsPak
He's the new finisher in T20 cricket!
Aasif Ali is a clean hitter...looks so easy for him to deliver a six, he is been magnificent in last two matches, well done man...!!!#Pakistan #AFGvPAK #PakvsAfg #Afghanistan #T20WorldCup #AsifAli— Kartikay Pandey (@pandey_kartikay) October 29, 2021
Take a bow, Aasif Ali!
Well Done Aasif Ali— Farooq Anwar (@FarooqAnwar_) October 29, 2021
Congratulations Pakistan team 🇵🇰❤
Everyone wants the same!
Life mei Aasif Ali jaisa confidence chahiye bus.#PakvsAfg #PAKvAFG #AFGvPAK— Gazalمیر (@GazalMir) October 29, 2021
That's how you gain attention!
Ek dum jazbat badal diye, halat badal diya, waqt badal diya!! Asif Ali well done 👍— L A I B A 💙 (@LaibaAasif) October 29, 2021
Three out of three...🥳💚🇵🇰#CongratulationsPakistan
