    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Asif Ali plays a match winning knock of 25 runs from 7 balls

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:58 AM

    With four sixes in the penultimate over of Karim Janat, Asif Ali set up the third win for Pakistan in T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. Ali came in to bat at number 6 and played a knock of unbeaten 25 runs from 7 balls chasing 148 against Afghanistan.

    Confidence personified!🔥

    Hahahaha! LOL🔥😂

    Great knock by Aasif Ali!😍😍

    Treat to watch him bat!

    Hahaha! Exactly

    Truly amazing!

    Accurate!

    He's the new finisher in T20 cricket!

    Take a bow, Aasif Ali!

    Everyone wants the same!

    That's how you gain attention!

