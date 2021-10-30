T20 World Cup 2021 | Thousands of ticketless fans attempt forced entry to Pakistan-Afghanistan clash

Pakistan won the fixture against Afghanistan by five wickets at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday. The Babar Azam-led side registered their third successive victory at the T20 World Cup 2021. However, the match was marred by crowd trouble as thousands of fans attempted forced entry into the stadium without tickets. A similar incident occurred in the 2019 ODI World Cup when Pakistan and Afghanistan locked horns in England. Ahead of Friday's clash between the two teams, Rashid Khan had appealed to fans to remain cool and calm and just focus on enjoying the game, and not to repeat the same mistake.