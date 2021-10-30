T20 World Cup 2021 | Ravichandran Ashwin has a lot to offer, he is very experienced, says Brett Lee

Today at 2:23 PM
Ahead of India’s clash against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai, Brett Lee has stated that Ravichandran Ashwin has a lot to offer for Team India. The former Australian pacer further added that Ashwin is a great leader, and his vast experience can benefit the team in the marquee event.
Pakistan handed a resounding 10-wicket defeat to India on October 24 in Dubai, and the Men in Blue will be looking forward to registering their first victory in the Super 12 stage by defeating New Zealand on Sunday, October 31. Ahead of the clash against the Black Caps, the Virat Kohli-led side is concerned about their bowling unit, which failed to scalp a single wicket against Pakistan in their opening fixture.
Varun Chakravarthy, who was considered as India’s X-factor for the marquee event, is so far having a poor run in the tournament. India’s trusted all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja also failed to clinch wickets for the team. Meanwhile, Brett Lee has stated that Ravichandran Ashwin has a lot to offer in the upcoming matches for Team India. The former Australian pacer further added that Ashwin is a great leader, and his vast experience will bring more confidence into the bowling unit.
"If you are after an angle about Ashwin, he is first and foremost a wonderful cricketer. I am a big fan and he has got a lot to offer, he is very very experienced. He is a great leader and of course, he can play every single game. They (team management) chose not to play him and that is on them. But whether he should be in the XI is upto the selectors and captain to make a call," Lee told ANI.
Brett Lee lauded New Zealand for their fighting spirit against Pakistan, and reckoned that he is really impressed with the Kane Williamson-led side. He further stated that the Black Caps have a well-balanced team.
"The Kiwis have got an amazing structure and some beautiful players that swing the ball at the top of the order to get one, two, three batsmen out, they got guys at the top of the order who can dominate, they got guys who can hit through the middle period and they have good death bowlers, so I am really impressed with the Kiwis," he said.
India and New Zealand are pooled in Group 2 alongside Pakistan, Namibia, Afghanistan, and Scotland.
