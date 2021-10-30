T20 World Cup 2021 | Ravichandran Ashwin can really turn up and perform in a must-win game, says Graeme Swann

India will play their next fixture against New Zealand on October 31 and the match becomes important for them in the context of making it to the semifinals with the loss in the opening match. It will be interesting to see whether team captain Virat Kohli makes changes in the playing XI and opt for the sixth bowling option or will play with the unchanged lineup from the previous match. Former England cricketer Graeme Swann is of the opinion that R Ashwin can be given a place in the playing XI.