T20 World Cup 2021 | Our bowlers came out trumps, reflects Eoin Morgan after England outplay Australia

Today at 10:58 PM
England skipper Eoin Morgan was extremely pleased with his team’s all-round show, as they registered a dominant eight-wicket win over Australia in Dubai on Saturday, October 30. It was the third straight win for the 2010 champions, after they had defeated West Indies and Bangladesh previously.
Jos Buttler made light work of England’s run-chase of 126, smashing an unbeaten 32-ball 71 to power England’s eight-wicket win in Dubai on Saturday. His stay included five hits to the fence, and as many over it, as the chase was sealed with a staggering 50 balls to spare.
Skipper Eoin Morgan was highly impressed after the third straight win, one which came against a “strong Australian side”.
"The challenge for us is adapting to conditions away from home, we did that really well in the first two games then a big test against a really strong Australian side,” said Morgan after the win. “Relentless with our lengths and our plans and the bowlers came up trumps. Depending on how the wicket plays you have to have one or two guys to go to, and they come up trumps.
“The openers look in really good form, Roy MOM against Bangladesh and Buttler following suit. They are all hard ones, we treat everyone with the same respect, it's a tough competition, we go from here to Sharjah for two games in five days."
Earlier, it was Chris Woakes who led the charge with the ball, as well as in the field to dismantle Australia’s top-order, after Morgan opted to bowl. Chris Jordan then took over, finishing 3/17 as Australia were bundled out for 125 at the end of 20 overs.
"Great bowling effort from the boys, Woakesy and Rash set the tone,” reflected Jordan as he received the Player of the Match award. “Trying to keep it simple, go with the rhythm of the game, hold our length, be nice and straight, and the way the boys batted was unbelievable. I backed my yorkers, stick to your strengths and keep improving your game. So many players trying to make the team, but let everything else take care of itself."
England will face Sri Lanka next, in Sharjah on Monday, November 2.
- Jos Buttler
- Eoin Morgan
- Chris Woakes
- Chris Jordan
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- England Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.