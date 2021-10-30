T20 World Cup 2021 | Hopefully I can mirror what Shaheen Afridi did to India, says Trent Boult

Ahead of New Zealand’s Super 12s clash against India on Sunday, October 31 in Dubai, Trent Boult was hopeful of scalping early wickets, just like Shaheen Afridi did in Pakistan's 10-wicket win. The New Zealand pacer further added that India has a quality side, and they bring a lot of challenges.

Both India and New Zealand lost their opening fixtures against Pakistan, and now seek their first victory in the Super 12 stage as they face off on Sunday in Dubai. Pakistan completely outplayed India to hand them a 10-wicket defeat on October 24, whereas New Zealand fought till the end against the Babar Azam-led side, before going down by five wickets.

India lost both their openers early against Pakistan, as Shaheen Afridi unleashed his fine new-ball bowling skills first up. Shaheen was brought back to the attack, and he responded with the wicket of Virat Kohli, to round off what happened to be a match-winning spell.

Heading into the contest, Rohit Sharma doesn't have the best of record against Trent Boult, as he has fallen to the left-arm quick twice in three innings in T20Is. Speaking on the game plan against India, Boult stated that he is hopeful of scalping early wickets, just like Shaheen Afridi did for Pakistan.

"I suppose it depends on when I get the ball, I am not sure what the plan is with what overs certain bowlers are bowling. The way Shaheen bowled against India was amazing, but yeah India has quality batters, early wickets are the focus for us but we need to be nice and accurate of where we are trying to put the ball. Hopefully, it swings around a little bit and I can mirror what Shaheen did the other night," said Boult.

Speaking further on the 2007 champions, Boult stated that India has a quality side, and that they bring a lot of challenges.

"Whatever we do first, we need to do it well. India brings a lot of challenges, they are a quality side. But with the ball, we just need to be clear in our options on how to shut these people down and obviously give them a bigger chase as possible if we bat first. We look forward to taking it on," Boult added.

"Boys are pretty upbeat, excited about the chance of taking on India tomorrow night. Not the best start for us against Pakistan who obviously played some pretty good cricket. Boys are excited and we are looking forward to the challenge that India brings."

India and New Zealand are pooled in Group 2 in the Super 12s stage alongside Pakistan, Afghanistan, Namibia and Scotland.