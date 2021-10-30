T20 World Cup 2021 | Great to see David Miller come good at the right time, says Temba Bavuma as South Africa clinch thriller

Today at 8:10 PM
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma was thrilled to see the best of David Miller, after the left-hander guided the team to a thrilling four-wicket victory against Sri Lanka on Saturday in Sharjah. Miller stole the show as he smashed two successive sixes off Lahiru Kumara in the final over.
In Match 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa opted to bowl first and Anrich Nortje started off well for his side by dismissing Kusal Perera (7) in the fourth over. However, Charith Asalanka (21), who walked out to bat at No.3, stitched up a 41-run partnership along with opener Pathum Nissanka before the former departed in the ninth over. After the dismissal of Asalanka, Sri Lanka soon tumbled from 61/2 to 91/5.
However, Pathum Nissanka stood solid at one end and notched up a crucial knock of 72 off 58 balls with six fours and three sixes, as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 142 in the last over. World No.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi, and pacer Dwaine Pretorius scalped three wickets each to help their side to restrict Sri Lanka below 150.
In reply, Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton De Kock (12) fell to Dushmantha Chameera in the fourth over, before Rassie van der Dussen (16) fell to Dasun Shanaka's fielding brilliance. Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick in the final stages, as the equation reduced to 15 required off 6.
Miller smashed two successive sixes off Lahiru Kumara in the final over, and Rabada edged the fifth ball of the over to the boundary, which sealed South Africa's second win in the Super 12s stage.
South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who himself had anchored the chase with run-a-ball 46, lauded Miller for his match-winning knock, and heaped praise on Shamsi for his brilliant bowling performance.
"It's hard to keep everything at the back of my mind, and we had a job to do. We took it deep and it was a good thing that we managed to get over the line. David hasn't done that for us in a while, and it's great that he came good at the right time. Shamsi is a good player for us, he's been effective all over the world in this format and he's been doing this for quite a while now. I took on the responsibility to soak the pressure. The shot was on, but I am a bit annoyed that I couldn't execute it well enough," said Bavuma after the match.
Shamsi, who was adjudged Player of the Match for his 3/17 from four overs, was delighted with the effort.
"My first Man of the Match trophy in the World Cup, so it's a special moment, but not to take anything away from Nortje, Markram, Miller and Rabada, they played their parts really well. I haven't had a great number of chances previously, but I kept working hard, was looking to do something special, try and win games for the country. The number one rank doesn't really matter for me, I'm just glad that I am bowling well, we have one of the finest bowling attacks in the world and I'm just happy to be part of it," said Shamsi.
South Africa will next face Bangladesh on Tuesday, November 2 in Abu Dhabi.
Temba Bavuma
David Miller
Kagiso Rabada
Tabraiz Shamsi
T20 World Cup 2021
South Africa Cricket Team
Sri Lanka Cricket Team
