T20 World Cup 2021 | Great to see David Miller come good at the right time, says Temba Bavuma as South Africa clinch thriller

In Match 25 of the T20 World Cup 2021, South Africa opted to bowl first and Anrich Nortje started off well for his side by dismissing Kusal Perera (7) in the fourth over. However, Charith Asalanka (21), who walked out to bat at No.3, stitched up a 41-run partnership along with opener Pathum Nissanka before the former departed in the ninth over. After the dismissal of Asalanka, Sri Lanka soon tumbled from 61/2 to 91/5.

However, Pathum Nissanka stood solid at one end and notched up a crucial knock of 72 off 58 balls with six fours and three sixes, as Sri Lanka were bundled out for 142 in the last over. World No.1 T20I bowler Tabraiz Shamsi , and pacer Dwaine Pretorius scalped three wickets each to help their side to restrict Sri Lanka below 150.

"It's hard to keep everything at the back of my mind, and we had a job to do. We took it deep and it was a good thing that we managed to get over the line. David hasn't done that for us in a while, and it's great that he came good at the right time. Shamsi is a good player for us, he's been effective all over the world in this format and he's been doing this for quite a while now. I took on the responsibility to soak the pressure. The shot was on, but I am a bit annoyed that I couldn't execute it well enough," said Bavuma after the match.