T20 World Cup 2021 | Difficult for us but we have to keep fighting, says Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka’s second straight defeat

"It was enough to defend for Kumara. He was nailing his yorkers, so I thought he was dependable. Credit to how the South African batsmen played under pressure. We had Wanindu for the death too, but we used him up before. Nissanka was fantastic and we know that he's a bright prospect for Sri Lankan cricket. It's difficult for us after this, but we have to keep fighting," said Shanka after the four-wicket defeat.