T20 World Cup 2021 | Difficult for us but we have to keep fighting, says Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka’s second straight defeat

Today at 8:19 PM
Dasun Shanaka was disappointed after Sri Lanka went down to South Africa in a last-over finish in Sharjah on Saturday, and was keen to put on a fight in the remainder of the T20 World Cup 2021. Wanindu Hasaranga's hat-trick and Pathum Nissanka's 72 were the major positives for the 2014 champions.
After being put in to bat, Sri Lanka could manage only 142 runs in 20 overs, largely due to Pathum Nissanka's 72 off 58. Dasun Shanka (12) and Charith Asalanka (21) were the only two other batsmen to manage a two-digit score. For South Africa, Tabraiz Shamsi and Dwaine Pretorius led the way, returning 3/17 each, while Anrich Nortje finished 2/17.
In reply, Dushmantha Chameera started off well for Sri Lanka as he sent back Reeza Hendricks (11) and Quinton De Kock (12) in the fourth over. The game swung in Sri Lanka's favour when Wanindu Hasaranga claimed a hat-trick in the final stages. Hasaranga castled Markram on the last ball of his third over and completed his hat-trick by dismissing Temba Bavuma (46) and Dwaine Pretorius (0) off the first two deliveries in his final one.
Needing 15 off the last over, David Miller smashed two successive sixes off Lahiru Kumara, and Kagiso Rabada edged the fifth ball to the boundary, and handed a second straight defeat to Sri Lanka in the Super 12s.
Reflecting on his team's performance, Dasun Shanaka stated that it was a difficult match for the team, but the team will continue playing good cricket to stay alive in the competition.
"It was enough to defend for Kumara. He was nailing his yorkers, so I thought he was dependable. Credit to how the South African batsmen played under pressure. We had Wanindu for the death too, but we used him up before. Nissanka was fantastic and we know that he's a bright prospect for Sri Lankan cricket. It's difficult for us after this, but we have to keep fighting," said Shanka after the four-wicket defeat.
Sri Lanka will next face England on Monday, November 1 in Sharjah.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.