IND vs PAK | Stop bringing religion in between, says Harbhajan Singh in a heated Twitter exchange with Pakistan journalist

The verbal fight between Harbhajan and Amir started with the former Pakistan pacer’s tweet after India lost to their arch-rivals on October 24 in Dubai. Several Pakistan cricketers had been mocking Harbhajan Singh for his prediction ahead of the match in which he had asked the arch-rivals to "give a walkover". The verbal war started when Amir joined the bandwagon and in reply, Harbhajan posted a video of himself hitting Amir for a six to win the Asia Cup 2010 final.