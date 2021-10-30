IND vs PAK | Stop bringing religion in between, says Harbhajan Singh in a heated Twitter exchange with Pakistan journalist

Today at 12:50 PM
Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir were indulged in a heated Twitter exchange after the clash between the arch-rivals on October 24. After this incident, a female journalist from Pakistan wrote that the entire Sikh community should be ashamed of Harbhajan for his dirty comment.
Reacting to the journalist’s tweet under his viral post on Twitter, Harbhajan asked her to stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between.
Udtaa teer apni taraf mat modo.. Apna kaam karo aur bakswass kam karo..stop ur nonsense stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between .. you stay happy there we r very happy here no further talk. 👋 https://t.co/DSswVHXXEp— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021
Earlier, another Pakistan journalist Iqra Nasir had tried to troll Harbhajan by sharing a video where Afridi is seen hitting four consecutive sixes in the Indian spinner's over. Replying to her video, Harbhajan shared a video of himself and Zaheer Khan smashing sixes against Afridi in a Test match.
For ur reference anpad journlist .. @IamIqraNasir 🤮🤮 https://t.co/RcjH0GewV7 pic.twitter.com/nnvR2VIlhY— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 27, 2021
The verbal fight between Harbhajan and Amir started with the former Pakistan pacer’s tweet after India lost to their arch-rivals on October 24 in Dubai. Several Pakistan cricketers had been mocking Harbhajan Singh for his prediction ahead of the match in which he had asked the arch-rivals to "give a walkover". The verbal war started when Amir joined the bandwagon and in reply, Harbhajan posted a video of himself hitting Amir for a six to win the Asia Cup 2010 final.
Fixer ko sixer.. out of the park @iamamirofficial chal daffa ho ja pic.twitter.com/UiUp8cAc0g— Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021
