    IND vs PAK | Stop bringing religion in between, says Harbhajan Singh in a heated Twitter exchange with Pakistan journalist

    Harbhajan Singh asked Pakistan journalist to stop bringing religion into verbal wars in Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:50 PM

    Harbhajan Singh and former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir were indulged in a heated Twitter exchange after the clash between the arch-rivals on October 24. After this incident, a female journalist from Pakistan wrote that the entire Sikh community should be ashamed of Harbhajan for his dirty comment.

    Reacting to the journalist’s tweet under his viral post on Twitter, Harbhajan asked her to stop playing dirty games by bringing religion in between.

    Earlier, another Pakistan journalist Iqra Nasir had tried to troll Harbhajan by sharing a video where Afridi is seen hitting four consecutive sixes in the Indian spinner's over. Replying to her video, Harbhajan shared a video of himself and Zaheer Khan smashing sixes against Afridi in a Test match.

    The verbal fight between Harbhajan and Amir started with the former Pakistan pacer’s tweet after India lost to their arch-rivals on October 24 in Dubai. Several Pakistan cricketers had been mocking Harbhajan Singh for his prediction ahead of the match in which he had asked the arch-rivals to "give a walkover". The verbal war started when Amir joined the bandwagon and in reply, Harbhajan posted a video of himself hitting Amir for a six to win the Asia Cup 2010 final.

