Alan Davidson, former Australia all-rounder, passes away aged 92

Australia's former all-rounder, Alan Davidson, who made his Test debut during the 1953 Ashes series, passed away at the age of 92 on Saturday. Davidson was the first player to score 100 runs and take 10 wickets in a single Test match, and he achieved this feat while playing against West Indies.
One of the finest all-rounders in Australia’s cricket history, Alan Davidson passed away on Saturday at the age of 92 in Sydney. He has bagged 186 wickets and scored 1328 runs from 44 Test matches. The Australia cricketer was inducted into ICC’s Hall of Fame in 2011.
Davidson started his Test career with the Ashes series in 1953. In 1960, he became the first cricketer to take 10 wickets and score 100 runs in a single Test match. Davidson smashed 41 and 80 runs respectively against West Indies in Brisbane, and clinched five wickets in the first innings and six in the second.
"Alan Davidson's passing is a sad moment for Australian cricket and for cricket across the world," Cricket Australia chairman Richard Freudenstein said in a statement.
"Alan was a colossal figure in our game, not only as one of the finest players to have represented Australia and NSW, but for the positive influence he exerted on the game as an administrator, mentor and benefactor.The tremendous skill and the boundless spirit with which Alan embraced cricket and life embodied everything that is great about the game.He will remain a shining example for every player who follows in his footsteps,” he further added.
We are saddened to learn of the death of legendary Australian all-rounder, ICC Hall of Famer, Alan Davidson.— ICC (@ICC) October 30, 2021
The thoughts of the cricketing world go out to his family and friends during this time. pic.twitter.com/PLYHQDNAi8
Davidson has served as Australian Test selector from 1979 to 1984 post-retirement. He also worked as a trustee for 20 years at Sydney Cricket Ground, and the flag on Members Pavillion at SCG was lowered to half-mast as a tribute to the legend.
