The moment Rahul Dravid has put his name, other applications are already redundant, states Aakash Chopra

Today at 10:54 AM
Aakash Chopra believes that the moment Rahul Dravid put his name for the role of head coach in the Indian team, every other application becomes redundant. Dravid applied for the role on the last day of submitting the application on Tuesday, October 26, and he is currently the head of the NCA.
Dravid has the experience of coaching the India A and U19 teams since 2015. Under his coaching, the U19 team played three finals of ICC U19 World Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2020. In 2018, they won the tournament beating Australia in the final. The players from 2016 and 2018 batch such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Prithvi Shaw and Shubhman Gill got the opportunity to play for the senior team. Suryakumar Yadav from the ‘A’ team is playing for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. As per the criteria set by the BCCI, the former India skipper is a perfect fit for the job. Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra said that no other application can win the race if Dravid has applied for the job.
“We can see a pair of ‘R’ and ‘R’ – Rahul Dravid and Rohit Sharma – for white-ball cricket and Rahul Dravid with Virat Kohli for Test matches. It’s going to be very interesting. If he has put his name in then… it’s a race where no other coach can win. The moment Rahul Dravid has put his name, others’ applications are already redundant,” Chopra said on his Youtube channel.
Chopra added that the 48-year-old will bring a five-year vision in the team and also the process.
“So, what can Rahul Dravid do? I think he’ll bring a process. See, the Indian team is already very successful, it’s not like they are not doing well. You are defeating Australia in Australia, you have the ability to defeat England in England, you are capable of becoming World Champions, you are at the top of the Test rankings for the last five years.
“With Rahul Dravid, I see a blueprint for the next five years. He’s not going to come with a short-term vision but he’ll come with a blueprint for Indian cricket for the next five or ten years,” the former India cricketer added.
The tenure of the current head coach Ravi Shastri will end with the conclusion of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021 in the UAE and Oman.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.