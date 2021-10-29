The moment Rahul Dravid has put his name, other applications are already redundant, states Aakash Chopra

Dravid has the experience of coaching the India A and U19 teams since 2015. Under his coaching, the U19 team played three finals of ICC U19 World Cup in 2016, 2018 and 2020. In 2018, they won the tournament beating Australia in the final. The players from 2016 and 2018 batch such as Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant, Khaleel Ahmed, Washington Sundar, Prithvi Shaw and Shubhman Gill got the opportunity to play for the senior team. Suryakumar Yadav from the ‘A’ team is playing for India in the T20 World Cup 2021. As per the criteria set by the BCCI, the former India skipper is a perfect fit for the job. Meanwhile, Aakash Chopra said that no other application can win the race if Dravid has applied for the job.