T20 World Cup | WATCH - David Warner removes two Coca Cola bottles before the press conference

Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and asked the Dasun Shanaka led-team to bat first in Dubai on Thursday. Sri Lanka managed to put up 154/6 even though they had a great start in the powerplay with 53/1 on the board. None of the batsmen could score a half-century. Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalanka (35) were the joint highest run-getters and Bahnuka Rajapaksa amassed 33 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took two wickets each.