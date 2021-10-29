T20 World Cup | WATCH - David Warner removes two Coca Cola bottles before the press conference

Today at 1:30 PM
Australian opening batsman David Warner tried to remove the two Coca-Cola bottles before he was asked to put them on again just like Cristiano Ronaldo did during the Euro Cup 2020 earlier this year. Warner was back to his best with the bat against Sri Lanka as he scored 65 runs off 42 balls.
Australian skipper Aaron Finch won the toss and asked the Dasun Shanaka led-team to bat first in Dubai on Thursday. Sri Lanka managed to put up 154/6 even though they had a great start in the powerplay with 53/1 on the board. None of the batsmen could score a half-century. Kusal Perera (35) and Charith Asalanka (35) were the joint highest run-getters and Bahnuka Rajapaksa amassed 33 runs. For Australia, Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took two wickets each.
In reply, Aussie openers Aaron Finch and Warner provided an explosive start with the partnership of 70 runs in just 6.5 overs before Finch was dismissed by Wanindu Hasaranga. Warner’s innings of 65 runs included 10 fours as he turned back the clock for his fans. The Aaron Finch-led side chased the target in 17 overs and lost only three wickets.
The 35-year-old, before the start of the post-match press conference, took the bottles of the soft drink and tried to put them under the table before he was asked to put it back on. “If it’s good enough for Cristiano, it’s good enough for me,” he cheekily said.
"If it's good enough for Cristiano, it's good enough for me" 😂 #DavidWarnerpic.twitter.com/2nwVOR95YE— Ryan (@ryandesa_07) October 29, 2021
Australia have now won back-to-back games in the T20 World Cup, having beaten South Africa in their opening game. They will play next against England on Saturday, October 30 in Dubai.
