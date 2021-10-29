T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies can still make it to semifinals but it will take total team effort, says Daren Sammy

Today at 4:05 PM
Former West Indies captain Daren Sammy is of the belief that West Indies can still make it to the semifinals at the T20 World Cup 2021, despite defeats in their first two matches. West Indies are currently placed at the bottom of the Super 12s Group 1 table with a net run-rate (NRR) of -2.550.
West Indies had a dismal start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, as they lost their first two matches against England and South Africa respectively. In their first match, the defending champions were wrapped up for 55 runs against England and went down by six wickets. Against South Africa, they went down by eight wickets a the 144-run chase was completed with 10 balls remaining.
Summarising the team’s performance in the tournament so far, Daren Sammy, who led the team in 2012 and 2016 triumphs, admitted that it has been a disappointing start for the team and that some changes were necessary.
“We are all disappointed as the World Cup has not started the way we wanted it to. It doesn't mean we are out. What we can control now is the way we go out and play. And as a captain I know I have to make some changes. Roston Chase would definitely come in,” he said in a video published by the T20 World Cup's official Twitter handle
Despite the first two defeats, Sammy believes that the Kieron Pollard led side can still make it to the semi-finals, if they put on a total team effort.
“I would remind them how great we are and how great we have been. And I would want them to look at the dressing room, Chris Gayle on his last way out and what he has done for the team. But it will take a total team effort. It's all in the talking, but it's the execution that matters. So we can still do it,” Sammy said.
West Indies did make the change Sammy had recommended ahead of their match against Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday, brining in Roston Chase for Lendl Simmons, while sending Chris Gayle as an opener. The team stood 29/2 after six overs after being put in to bat at the time of writing.
