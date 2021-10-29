T20 World Cup 2021 | We were 25-30 short, reflects Dasun Shanaka after Sri Lanka’s defeat to Australia

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka has said that his team were 25-30 runs short against Australia as they posted a total of 154/6 after having a great start in the powerplay with 53/1 on the board. Shanaka’s comments came after the Aaron Finch-led side beat Shanaka’s men by seven wickets on Thursday.

Australia won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in Dubai. Sri Lanka lost the wicket of Pathum Nissanka as he was dismissed by Pat Cummins when the scorecard read 15/1. Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka stitched a partnership of 63 runs for the second wicket before Asalanka was caught on the boundary by Steven Smith off the bowling of Adam Zampa. They lost the next three wickets in 16 runs and were tottering at 94/5. Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Shanaka stitched a partnership of 40 runs to help their team post a respectable total of 154/6.

In reply, Australia openers David Warner and Aaron Finch provided an explosive start as they added 70 runs for the first wicket in just 6.5 overs. Both the batsmen found their form as they scored 65 runs off 42 balls and 37 off 23 respectively. The in-form Glenn Maxwell could only amass five runs as he was dismissed by his IPL teammate Wanindu Hasaranga in the seventh over. Warner was caught at long-off by Rajapaksa, while Steven Smith (28) and Marcus Stoinis (16) made sure their team reached the target of 155 in 17 overs.

Sri Lanka skipper Dasun Shanaka after the loss said that the team was 25-30 runs short even though they had an ideal start in the powerplay overs.

“We got the start that we really needed but in the middle phase we were not able to capitalize,” Shanaka reflected on the defeat. “We could have done a little better in the middle period, missing out really cost us.

“It's a bit of a concern. The other day, Asalanka took us home. The set batsman needs to take us home. I felt slightly we were 25-30 runs short on that wicket.

The 30-year-old praised the Aussie openers saying that they are good batsmen and added that the team is looking to capitalise in the powerplay with the ball.

“We know how good those two batsmen are in world cricket. We had to bowl well and contain them in the Powerplay and we couldn't do that.

“In the coming games we should capitalize in the Powerplay with the ball. The Sharjah wicket, we've played two games there so we have some good plans and we should come well in the next game," the 30-year-old added.

With this win, Australia have registered two wins in two games and have come closer to qualify for the semis. They will play next against their Ashes rivals England on Saturday, October 30 in Dubai. Meanwhile, Sri Lanka will play next match against South Africa in Sharjah on the same day and will be looking to get back to winning ways.