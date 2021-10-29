T20 World Cup 2021 | We need to be better at catching, admits Mahmudullah after Bangladesh’s defeat to West Indies

Today at 8:39 PM
Bangladesh skipper Mahmudullah rued the missed opportunities in the field, as his side went down to the West Indies by three runs in Sharjah on Friday, October 29. With their third straight defeat in the Super 12s stage, Bangladesh are officially out of the semi-final race at the T20 World Cup 2021.
Bangladesh were in with a decent chance throughout their run-chase of 143 against the West Indies on a slow and sluggish Sharjah surface, but fell short by three runs in the end. Liton Das (44 off 43) and skipper Mahmudullah (31* off 24) led the way, but the former’s dismissal in the penultimate over, courtesy of a well-judged catch by Jason Holder at the long-on boundary, somewhat tilted the balance.
Bangladesh didn’t have the best of days in the field, as was the story during their defeat to Sri Lanka last week. Roston Chase was dropped twice, and went on to anchor the innings with a 46-ball 39, while Jason Holder was given a reprieve when on 1, after which he struck two sixes in the final over.
Mahmudullah admitted that the team needed to improve in terms of catching.
“I think Liton's wicket was very crucial because we were both set,” said Mahudullah after the defeat. “If that would have been six… that's probably one advantage when you have tall fielders. Having said that, the bowlers did quite a good job but we missed a few chances that cost 10-15 runs. We tried (to go harder at the top) but the wicket wasn't one where you could hit. When you bowled back of length it was hard to score.
“The bowlers did a good job, but it's the batting… but it was a close game, we can't blame batters or bowlers, in T20 cricket some games you win, some you lose. Dropping catches is an issue, we need to do better.”
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Mahmudullah
- Liton Das
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
- West Indies Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.