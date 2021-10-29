T20 World Cup 2021 | We need to be better at catching, admits Mahmudullah after Bangladesh’s defeat to West Indies

Bangladesh were in with a decent chance throughout their run-chase of 143 against the West Indies on a slow and sluggish Sharjah surface, but fell short by three runs in the end . Liton Das (44 off 43) and skipper Mahmudullah (31* off 24) led the way, but the former’s dismissal in the penultimate over, courtesy of a well-judged catch by Jason Holder at the long-on boundary, somewhat tilted the balance.

Bangladesh didn’t have the best of days in the field, as was the story during their defeat to Sri Lanka last week. Roston Chase was dropped twice, and went on to anchor the innings with a 46-ball 39, while Jason Holder was given a reprieve when on 1, after which he struck two sixes in the final over.

“I think Liton's wicket was very crucial because we were both set,” said Mahudullah after the defeat. “If that would have been six… that's probably one advantage when you have tall fielders. Having said that, the bowlers did quite a good job but we missed a few chances that cost 10-15 runs. We tried (to go harder at the top) but the wicket wasn't one where you could hit. When you bowled back of length it was hard to score.