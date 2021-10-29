T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as West Indies inch past Bangladesh in thriller to keep title defence alive

Today at 8:01 PM
Dwayne Bravo and Andre Russell showcased some brilliant death-bowling skills to help West Indies secure a thrilling 3-run win over Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday. It was the first win for the two-time champions at the T20 World Cup 2021, which keeps their hopes alive in the race to the semifinals.
Dwayne Bravo conceded just three in the 17th over, and nine in the 19th despite a first-ball six to set up a thrilling last-over finish in Bangladesh’s run-chase of 143. Andre Russell held his nerve and conceded just four doubles to Mahmudullah, who finished unbeaten on 24-ball 31 but failed to get his team over the line.
Jason Holder (1/22), Akeal Hosein (1/24), and Ravi Rampaul (1/25) rounded off a highly disciplined bowling effort.
Earlier, West Indies had contrasting progressions during their innings after they were put in to bat. They managed 70/4 in the first four overs, before scoring 72 off the final six to finish at 142/7. Chris Gayle, who was back to his opening slot was dismissed for 6, while skipper Kieron Pollard struggled for a major part and retired out himself in a rather surprising move during the 13th over of the innings.
