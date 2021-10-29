T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as West Indies inch past Bangladesh in thriller to keep title defence alive

Earlier, West Indies had contrasting progressions during their innings after they were put in to bat. They managed 70/4 in the first four overs, before scoring 72 off the final six to finish at 142/7. Chris Gayle, who was back to his opening slot was dismissed for 6, while skipper Kieron Pollard struggled for a major part and retired out himself in a rather surprising move during the 13th over of the innings.