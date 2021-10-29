T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Kieron Pollard retires himself out after a 16-ball 8, returns to hit last-ball six

West Indies stood at 64/4 in the 13th over, by which they had struck only three fours after being put in to bat. Nicholas Pooran provided some much-needed impetus with a 22-ball 40, before some late wickets brought Pollard back to the crease during the last over. The captain struck a last-ball six after Jason Holder had already struck two earlier in the over, to help West Indies finish 142/7, after they were put in to bat.