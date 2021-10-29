 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Kieron Pollard retires himself out after a 16-ball 8, returns to hit last-ball six

    Pollard retired himself out after a 16-ball struggle against Bangladesh on Friday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 5:23 PM

    West Indies captain Kieron Pollard retired himself out after scoring a 16-ball 8 in a must-win T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday, October 29. Much to the West Indies’ disappointment, Andre Russell, who walked in next, was run-out without facing a ball.

    In a rather surprising and unusual occurrence in an international cricket match, Kieron Pollard walked back to the pavilion after enduring a 16-ball struggle for eight against Bangladesh on Friday. Walking in to bat at the fall of Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket, Pollard added 29 off six overs with Roston Chase, before returning himself out.

    Much to West Indies’ agony, Andre Russell, who had walked in to bat was run out at the non-striker’s end soon after, as Chase’s straight-drive flicked Taskin Ahmed’s palm during the follow through and hit the stumps.

    West Indies stood at 64/4 in the 13th over, by which they had struck only three fours after being put in to bat. Nicholas Pooran provided some much-needed impetus with a 22-ball 40, before some late wickets brought Pollard back to the crease during the last over. The captain struck a last-ball six after Jason Holder had already struck two earlier in the over, to help West Indies finish 142/7, after they were put in to bat.

