T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Kieron Pollard retires himself out after a 16-ball 8, returns to hit last-ball six

Today at 5:23 PM
West Indies captain Kieron Pollard retired himself out after scoring a 16-ball 8 in a must-win T20 World Cup 2021 encounter against Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday, October 29. Much to the West Indies’ disappointment, Andre Russell, who walked in next, was run-out without facing a ball.
In a rather surprising and unusual occurrence in an international cricket match, Kieron Pollard walked back to the pavilion after enduring a 16-ball struggle for eight against Bangladesh on Friday. Walking in to bat at the fall of Shimron Hetmyer’s wicket, Pollard added 29 off six overs with Roston Chase, before returning himself out.
Much to West Indies’ agony, Andre Russell, who had walked in to bat was run out at the non-striker’s end soon after, as Chase’s straight-drive flicked Taskin Ahmed’s palm during the follow through and hit the stumps.
West Indies stood at 64/4 in the 13th over, by which they had struck only three fours after being put in to bat. Nicholas Pooran provided some much-needed impetus with a 22-ball 40, before some late wickets brought Pollard back to the crease during the last over. The captain struck a last-ball six after Jason Holder had already struck two earlier in the over, to help West Indies finish 142/7, after they were put in to bat.
What a comeback from the man himself
October 29, 2021
Not a good outing with the bat for West Indies
West Indies innings taking unbelievably unhappy trajectory. Three wickets lost early, Pollard retiring for some reason and Russell run out without facing a ball, backing up too far— Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 29, 2021
Tactical reasons!
Pollard. Retiring. Captain, leading from the front. A first and of many to follow.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 29, 2021
Agree/Disagree?
Pollard retiring himself is quite the move. Very brave of him as well.— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) October 29, 2021
On the flipside
Really think the Pollard retiring thing has got to do with the conditions in UAE. Not the tactical move everyone's making it out to be.— Prashanth S (@ps_it_is) October 29, 2021
Twitter is visibly divided on this
A tactical move from Kieron Pollard of retiring hurt that cost them two Power hitters, should be back immediately after one more wicket#T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/OCFVGZBcmS— HashTag Cricket ♞ (@TheYorkerBall) October 29, 2021
There's always the first
Did we just see the first official retiring out for strike rate reasons in international T20s from Pollard? #T20WorldCup— Vinayakk (@vinayakkm) October 29, 2021
Haha!
Ganga and Badree would be on CPL commentary saying Pollard so smart for retiring so Russell could get run out and Pooran could beat it🧠🧠🧠— Educated Jackass (@water_king10) October 29, 2021
Doesn't look good for WI at all
Oh my god Pollard retiring then Russell getting ran out without facing is just peak West Indies— 🅱️ave (@Bavew97) October 29, 2021
Raise your hands if you found it weird!
Pollard retiring out was weird.— Pawan Kumar (@itspawanhere) October 29, 2021
Even in this West Indies full of power hitters, he is still their best batsman in terms of thinking, power, and judgment. #WIvsBAN #T20WorldCup
Kieron Pollard vs Bangladesh🔥🔥| Best hitter of all time?🤔 pic.twitter.com/wHSGRaiEXL— LcfcArham🇵🇰 (@LazyArham) October 29, 2021
Who would have expected that ??
Nice batting from Nicholas pooran ! It guided the West Indies to a score . And those valuable sixes from Jason Holder and Kieron Pollard in the end. #WIvBAN #Cricket #WestIndies #Bangladesh #BANvWI #T20WorldCup— Samyak Sethia (@SamyakSethia07) October 29, 2021
HAHAHA
Kieron Pollard should retire now! #WIvBAN #T20WorldCup— n. arman (@PoliticallyWoke) October 29, 2021
What do you think?
Nobody will admit to it openly, and they'll pretend it was an illness. But I believe we saw a tactical retirement from Kieron Pollard. And it totally changed the course of the innings. He was 8 off 16 and really struggling.— Radio Cricket formerly AltCricket | WT20 UPDATES (@RadioCricket) October 29, 2021
Thoughts?#BANvWI
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kieron Pollard
- Andre Russell
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- West Indies Cricket Team
- Bangladesh Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.