T20 World Cup 2021 | Rashid Khan becomes the fastest bowler to 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan dismissed Pakistan’s Mohammed Hafeez during Afghanistan’s second match at the T20 World Cup 2021 in Dubai on Friday, to become the fastest bowler - fourth overall - to 100 T20I wickets. Shakib Al Hasan (117), Lasith Malinga (107) and Tim Southee (100) are the other bowlers in the club.
Rashid Khan registered his 100th T20I wicket in just his 53th match, well ahead of Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga who had reached the mark in his 76th appearance. The Afghanistan stalwart had Mohammad Hafeez caught by Gulbadin Naib at long-on for run-a-ball 10, during the 15th over of Pakistan’s run-chase of 148 in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash. He dismissed Babar Azam on the last ball of his spell for 51, to finish 2/26 from four overs.
Shakib Al Hasan (117), Lasith Malinga (107) and Tim Southee (100) lead the way in wicket-taking charts in T20Is. Shakib had surpassed Malinga during the Qualifiers round of the ongoing tournament, to become the leading-wicket taker in the format.
Rashid’s staggering average of 12.21 and economy rate of 6.17 is better than anyone with 60 or more wickets in the format.
Overall, he has 398 T20 wickets at 17.47 from 286 matches, while maintaining an impressive economy-rate of 6.35. That puts him joint-fourth on the list behind Dwayne Bravo (551), Sunil Narine (425), Imran Tahir (418) and Shakib (398). He is also the fastest bowler to 100 ODI wickets, having achieved the mark in just 44 matches, eight outings quicker than Australia's Mitchell Starc.
