T20 World Cup 2021 | Rashid Khan becomes the fastest bowler to 100 T20I wickets

Rashid Khan registered his 100th T20I wicket in just his 53th match, well ahead of Sri Lanka’s Lasith Malinga who had reached the mark in his 76th appearance. The Afghanistan stalwart had Mohammad Hafeez caught by Gulbadin Naib at long-on for run-a-ball 10, during the 15th over of Pakistan’s run-chase of 148 in the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12s clash. He dismissed Babar Azam on the last ball of his spell for 51, to finish 2/26 from four overs.