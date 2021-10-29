T20 World Cup 2021 | Important to have a nice, stable base while batting on UAE pitches, says David Warner

David Warner believes that it is important for a batsman to have a stable base if he's to excel on the United Arab Emirates pitches. Warner regained his form against Sri Lanka on Thursday, as he smashed 65 off 42 to guide Australia to their second straight win at the T20 World Cup 2021.

Kusal Perera (35), Charith Asalanka (35) and Bhanuka Rajapaksha (33*) guided Sri Lanka to a first innings score of 154/6, after Aaron Finch had put them in at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday. Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Adam Zampa took two wickets each, with Zampa concededing mere 12 in his four-over spell.

In reply, Aaron Finch and David Warner went all guns blazing during an explosive partnership of 70 off just 6.5 overs. Wanindu Hasaranga sent back Finch and and in-form Glenn Maxwell, but Warner raced to his 19th T20I fifty, before was dismissed by Dasun Shanka. Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis ensured that the target was achieved with seven wickets and three overs remaining.

Warner, who had an indifferent run during the IPL 2021, was pleased with the effort and spoke of the approach during his match-winning innings.

"I think people who criticize me know exactly what I'm about. For us it was really important to have a nice stable base, and seeing Finchy play straight down the ground and that nice back cut, that's nice and still. It means you're watching the ball. It means your weight is going through the ball," Warner said.

"It's the same process with myself. You've got to have a nice stable base on these wickets. When people take pace off the ball, you've got to wait for the ball. When there's pace on it, then you can sit on it."

Warner praised the curators for maintaining the picthes during the last 12 weeks, and further spoke on the basics he'd gone through during the training sessions.

"The curators have done an unbelievable job to have them up for 12 weeks now, but you need to sometimes go back to a little bit of basics and getting the bat on ball and just doing your normal drills and get your feet dancing," Warner said.

"I think that's helped, and that's something we'll keep continuing through this World Cup."

The 35-year-old further added that he wants to ride the lows as much as he rides the highs of his life. He had gone through a tough time during the IPL 2021, as he was first sacked as the Sunrisers Hyderabad captain and was later dropped from the XI.

"Shutting the critics down? No, never," he said. "That's the world of sport. When you ride the highs, you've got to ride the lows and you've got to stay confident, keep a smile on your face, and never let it get to you.

"Tonight, I had to obviously start fresh. Everyone was talking about my form, which I reiterated was not a thing I was worried about. It was about going out there and starting well. That's all we're trying to do, apply pressure to the bowlers."