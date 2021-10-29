T20 World Cup 2021 | All-rounders will continue to shoulder Australia’s fifth bowler’s role, confirms Pat Cummins

Australia vice-captain Pat Cummins has stated that the team will continue with four frontline bowlers in their XI, and the all-rounders will fill in for the remaining overs at the T20 World Cup 2021. He further added that the current composition of the team gives them a huge flexibility.

Australia have had a fine start to the T20 World Cup 2021, with back-to-back wins against South Africa and Sri Lanka respectively. Following their seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Thursday, the Aaron Finch led side is placed second in Group 1 with a net run rate of +0.72.

In both their matches, Glenn Maxwell and Marcus Stoinis filled in as the fifth bowling options. Against South Africa, Maxwell dismissed Temba Bavuma early and returned 1/24 from his four overs, two of which came during the powerplay. Against Sri Lanka, he was taken for 16 in his lone over, and Marcus Stoinis bowled the other three to concede 35. However, vice-captain Pat Cummins stated that the team will stick to the template, which gives them a huge flexibility.

"I think the flexibility that structure gives us is just huge. I think we're really well suited. We were covering a lot of areas with that fifth bowler. We've got Maxwell, Stoinis, (Mitchell) Marsh all who can contribute those four overs,” Cummins said.

"Stoinis still hasn't bowled a lot but we know how much of an impact he can be with the ball, let alone having the option to now have that extra batter.”

Cummins added that Maxwell bowling in the powerplay allows Mitchell Starc to return during the middle overs as a prime wicket-taking option.

"Maxi bowling one in the first six (overs) means Starcy can have an extra over through the middle. We saw he took a couple wickets in the middle overs, that's because we were able to have someone like Maxi ball early," Cummins said.

Australia are scheduled to play against England next, in Dubai on October 30. England too, come on the back of convincing wins against the West Indies and Bangladesh respectively. Going into the match, Cummins stated that it will be a big fixture in the context of making it to semi-finals.

"I think the style of play is quite similar. We like to take the game on.They've been probably just about the form team in the last few years in white ball cricket.(A) huge game. We know these guys really well. We know it's such a big game in the context of making the semi-finals, and yeah, always enjoy coming up against England,” he said.