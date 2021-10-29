Former Australia Test spinner Ashley Mallett dies aged 76

Ashley Mallett, who represented Australia in 38 Tests and nine ODIs between 1968 and 1980, died at the age of 76 after a long battle with cancer, on Friday. With 132 wickets at 29.84, Mallet is Australia’s third highest wicket-taker among off-spinners, after Nathan Lyon (399) and Hugh Trumble (141).

Ashley Mallett, one of Australia's greatest spin bowlers, passed away aged 76 in Adelaide on Friday, after fighting cancer. Mallet took 693 first-class wickets from 183 matches at 26.27, 132 of which came from 38 Tests he played for Australia. He bagged 11 wickets from nine ODIs, three of which came during Australia's run to the 1975 World Cup final. Overall, his 29 List A appearances fetched him 41 wickets at 25.70. A major highlight of his career was the 1969-70 tour to India, in which he bagged 28 wickets at 19.11 as Australia secured a 3-1 win in a five-Test series under Bill Lawry. He returned 5/91 and 5/53 in the fifth and final Test in Chennai. In December 1972, Mallett took a match-winning 8/59 in the second innings of the Adelaide Test against Pakistan - which is among the top ten innings bowling performances for Australia. After his playing career, Mallett took to journalism, commentary, coaching and writing. He co-authored Neil Harvey's biography The Last Invincible, which was released in June this year.