Twitter reacts as Canada Women lose 5 wickets in 5 balls in the last over to hand Brazil a 1-run win

Today at 12:58 PM
In a sensational turn of events during a ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier match, Canada lost as many as 5 wickets in the final over as Brazil sealed a thrilling one-wicket win. Pacer Laura Cardoso scalped a hat-trick, while two other batters were ran out by Brazil fielders.
The rain curtailed match in Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan in Mexico was reduced to 17 overs as Canada Women managed to accumulate 48 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Brazil also found the going tough, however, were in need of just three runs from the last six deliveries to win the match after the end of 16 overs. This is when the unthinkable happened.
Pacer Laura Cardoso was give the responsibility to bowl the first over and she started off with a dot ball. The 16-year-old then took a hat-trick, becoming the first Brazilian to achieve the feat in T20 internationals.
Three runs required from the last ball, with Canada’s highest run-scorer Mukhwinder Gill on strike. The 33-year-old fell short of the crease while trying to steal the second run, leading to a thrilling one-run win for Brazil.
This is unreal stuff!
. W W W W W— Roberta Moretti Avery (@MorettiAvery) October 26, 2021
I freaking LOVE this team! 🇧🇷🏏💪🏼@brasil_cricket
Remember this name: Laura Cardoso!
See you soon, next World Cup Qualifiers! pic.twitter.com/na6hglopDE
What a day for Brasil Cricket!
Congrats girls!! Not a bad last over either 😆 👏🏼 👏🏼— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 26, 2021
You gotta appreciate these women!👏🏼
Congrats girls!! Not a bad last over either 😆 👏🏼 👏🏼— Danielle Wyatt (@Danni_Wyatt) October 26, 2021
Never forgettable!
WHAT A MOMENT!— Poulami (@Crictopher17) October 26, 2021
Ultimate scenes!
great bowling & fielding under pressure.. @ICC must invest separately in women's cricket.. new nations brings a kind of different excitement..— Amardeep Singh (@iamphull) October 27, 2021
Hahaha!
Last ball was a reenactment of the mens 50over WC! Haha— Harinder Sekhon (@harinsekhon9) October 27, 2021
That one dot sucks!
By the bearest of all margins!— Cricket Brasil (@brasil_cricket) October 26, 2021
. W W W W W #worldcupqualifiers #TeamBrazil #WhatAMoment pic.twitter.com/0KLzhiVS3D
Great overall!
So good to see such passion! :)— Anubhav Roda (@anubhav_roda) October 26, 2021
Exactly!
Reminded me of World Cup finals of Jose Buttler finish— MP Cricket (@MP_cricket) October 26, 2021
That's cricket for you!
That is lovely— Guy Hornsby (@GuyHornsby) October 26, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Laura Cardoso
- Icc Womens T 20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier
- Canada Cricket Team
- Brazil Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.