 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    Twitter reacts as Canada Women lose 5 wickets in 5 balls in the last over to hand Brazil a 1-run win

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    As many as 5 wickets fell in the last over as Brazil defeated Canada by 1 run

    | Screen grab from Twitter

    Twitter reacts as Canada Women lose 5 wickets in 5 balls in the last over to hand Brazil a 1-run win

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 12:58 PM

    In a sensational turn of events during a ICC Women's T20 World Cup Americas Region Qualifier match, Canada lost as many as 5 wickets in the final over as Brazil sealed a thrilling one-wicket win. Pacer Laura Cardoso scalped a hat-trick, while two other batters were ran out by Brazil fielders.

    The rain curtailed match in Reforma Athletic Club, Naucalpan in Mexico was reduced to 17 overs as Canada Women managed to accumulate 48 runs for the loss of 7 wickets. Brazil also found the going tough, however, were in need of just three runs from the last six deliveries to win the match after the end of 16 overs. This is when the unthinkable happened. 

    Pacer Laura Cardoso was give the responsibility to bowl the first over and she started off with a dot ball. The 16-year-old then took a hat-trick, becoming the first Brazilian to achieve the feat in T20 internationals. 

    Three runs required from the last ball, with Canada’s highest run-scorer Mukhwinder Gill on strike. The 33-year-old fell short of the crease while trying to steal the second run, leading to a thrilling one-run win for Brazil. 

    This is unreal stuff!

    What a day for Brasil Cricket!

    You gotta appreciate these women!👏🏼

    Never forgettable!

    Ultimate scenes!

    Hahaha!

    That one dot sucks!

    Great overall!

    Exactly!

    That's cricket for you!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down