T20 World Cup | 'Was disappointed with Virat Kohli’s statement, it shows India’s approach', says Ajay Jadeja

Ajay Jadeja has said that he was disappointed with Virat Kohli’s statement made during the post-match press conference after India’s 10-wicket loss against Pakistan. Kohli had lauded Pakistan's performance and said that India fell behind after losing their openers in first 3 overs of the match.

Shaheen Afridi had bowled a billiant yorker to remove vice-captain Rohit Sharma for a golden duck before returning again in the third over of the match to castle KL Rahul with a brilliant inswinger.

Later, Virat Kohli (57 off 49) and Rishabh Pant (39 off 30) helped India recover as the Men in Blue posted a 152-run target which was chased down by Pakistan without losing a single wicket.

Virat Kohli had praised the Babar Azam-led side in the post-match press conference and admitted that India were outplayed by the arch-rivals. He had also reckoned that India were out of the match ever since they lost the wickets of Rohit ahd Rahul.

The second statement from the 32-year-old has left former India cricketer Ajay Jadeja unimpressed.

"I heard Virat Kohli's statement that day. He said when we lost two wickets, we fell behind in the match against Pakistan. I was disappointed with that," Jadeja said on Cricbuzz Hindi Live.

"When a player like Virat Kohli is out there in the middle, there is no way the match has ended. He had not played even two balls and was thinking like that. So, it shows India's approach," he added.

India will play next against New Zealand on Sunday, October 31. The Kiwis have also lost their opening game against Pakistan. Both the teams will be looking to bounce back with a win in the tournament.