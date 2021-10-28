T20 World Cup | PM Imran Khan should open schools for 'classless' people like Mohammad Amir, says Harbhajan Singh

After his 'Twitter war' with Mohammad Amir, Harbhajan Singh said that Pakistan PM Imran Khan should open schools where 'senseless and classless' people like the pacer are taught how to behave with the elders. The banter which turned ugly late on Tuesday, started when Amir tried to troll Harbhajan.

The 29-year-old former Pakistan pacer had used derogatory words after sharing a clip showing Shahid Afridi smashing Harbhajan for sixes in a Test match. Harbahjan, who is still an active cricketer at the age of 41, reminded Amir of his role in 2010 'spot-fixing' scandal before asking him to "get lost".

Harbhajan Singh, a veteran of 103 Test matches, came down hard on the left-arm quick again on Wednesday, questioning Amir's credentials and saying that he betrayed his country and the sport.

"Who is Amir I want to know, what credentials does he have? He is someone who betrayed his own country and fixed the game in Lord's. He's been talking too much about the India-Pakistan match and I gave him a befitting reply.

"Me and Shoaib Akhtar had our banter and he jumped in. He's a disgrace, someone who didn't play this game fairly. I don't want to talk to people like this.

"I also urge the Pakistan Prime Minister to open schools for them where they can learn how to conduct themselves and how to behave when elders are talking. These guys have no sense or class. He's no one," Harbhajan told India Today.

Pakistan defeated by 10 wickets to register their first-ever win against India in the World Cup. Prior to the match, Pakistan had lost as many as 12 World Cup (including 5 in T20 World Cup) matches against the arch-rivals.

Former Pakistan captain Waqar Younis had also sparked controversy after Pakistan's historic win. The former bowling coach of the team said that watching opener Mohammad Rizwan offering namaz “in front of Hindus was very special to him”.

He came up with an apology on Wednesday and said that he was carried away in the "heat of the moment".

"In the heat of the moment, I said something which I did not mean which has hurt the sentiments of many. I apologise for this, this was not intended at all, genuine mistake. Sports unites people regardless of race, colour or religion. #apologies," he wrote on Twitter.