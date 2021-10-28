T20 World Cup | Ishan Kishan opening with Rohit Sharma can give the start India are looking for, says Harbhajan Singh

Harbhajan Singh has said that India can get off to an explosive start if Ishan Kishan opens the batting with Rohit Sharma in the upcoming games. In India’s first match of the T20 World Cup 2021 against Pakistan on Sunday, KL Rahul and Rohit opened the batting and scored 0 and 3 runs respectively.

In the warm-up matches ahead of the Super 12s, India had tried out both the opening combinations. Rohit Sharma was rested against England, as KL Rahul and Ishan Kishan opened the batting. The dup partnered for 82 runs in just 49 balls to give India a flying strat. While Rahul scored 51 runs off just 24 balls, Ishan Kishan blasted seven fours and three sixes for his 46-ball 70.

In the second warm-up against Australia, Rohit opened with KL Rahul (39) to score match-winning 60 runs off just 41 balls. The 34-year-old opted to retire out in the match.

Ahead of India's match against New Zealand on Sunday, Harbhajan has suggested that India need to change their opening pair to get the desired start. The 41-year-old suggested that "explosive batsman" Ishan Kishan will has the ability to put pressure on the bowlers.

"According to me, it is necessary that Ishan Kishan be in the playing XI. If he opens with Rohit Sharma, India can have the start which they are currently looking for," noted Harbhajan on his YouTube channel.

"Kishan is an explosive batsman, will put pressure on any bowler. He is in good form also. He played some good knocks for Mumbai Indians towards the end of IPL and was looking solid in the warm-up game as well," he added.

The contest against New Zealand is a crucial one for India will who try to open their account in Group 2 points table. New Zealand will be equally desperate for a win after losing their opener against New Zealand on Tuesday.