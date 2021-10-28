T20 World Cup | India vs New Zealand clash not a virtual quarter-final, says Harbhajan Singh

Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has said that India's next match against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup 2021 is not a virtual quarter-final, adding that it's just another game. Notably, India and New Zealand have lost their respective opening matches against Pakistan in Group 2 of Super 12 stage.

Pakistan are currently the table-toppers with two wins in as many games, while Afghanistan are occupying the second spot after beating Scotland by a massive 130-run marging in their first match. Namibia, who defeated Scotland by 4 wickets on Wednesday are stitting at the third spot. New Zealand (fourth), India (fifth) and Scotland are the other three teams in the pool.

"The match against New Zealand is not a virtual quarter-final. It's another game. Of course, you have to play it one game at a time. Afghanistan can upset anyone, you can't take them lightly," Harbhajan told India Today.

"Our first job should be to beat New Zealand and I am sure boys will do that. After that, we have to do well in the remaining games. We can't really say it's the quarterinal. Every game from hereon will be very important for Team India. And I am sure they are ready for it and they will produce the right results."

India need to show the world what they are made of: Harbhajan

Further, Harbhajan Singh, backed India India to beat New Zealand on Sunday, saying that the Virat kohli-led side just need to showcase their talent in front of the world. India's last win over New Zealand in an ICC event came in 2003.

"I think India is a very, very good side. Obviously, they didn't have a good day against Pakistan. I still back India to beat New Zealand because knowing the kind of quality in the team, they just need to showcase their talent and show the whole world what they are made of.

"Obviously the loss against Pakistan in a wake-up call. I am sure they will come back stronger in the tournament and the win will start from the next tie," Harbhajan added.