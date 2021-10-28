T20 World Cup 2021 | Would be great if India and Pakistan meet again in the final, says Saqlain Mushtaq

Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq is of the opinion that if India and Pakistan face off once again in the T20 World Cup 2021 final, it will benefit the relationship between the two countries. Pakistan had beaten India by 10 wickets in their tournament opener in Dubai on Sunday, October 24.

Pakistan have had an impressive start to the T20 World Cup 2021 with two wins from their first two matches. They first outplayed India and won by ten wickets, registering their first victory over the opposition in any of the World Cups, before securing a five-wicket win against New Zealand in Sharjah on Tuesday.

The 2009 champions have put up fine all-round performances in their first two games, while India are keen to get back to winning ways, and will face New Zealand in Dubai on Sunday, October 24.

Pakistan interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq believes that if India and Pakistan will be two finalists of the tournament, the world cricket will have some fun and it will be beneficial for the relationship between the two countries.

“If India and Pakistan qualify for the final together then the ICC, and the entire world cricket will have some fun. It will be good for cricket because they are our neighbouring country. If we both play then it will be good for our relationship as well,” he stated at the press conference on the eve on Pakistan's match against Afghanistan.

There were some notable moments after the India-Pakistan Super 12s clash in Dubai. Mohammad Rizwan was seen hugging Virat Kohli while MS Dhoni was seen having a chat with Pakistan players. According to Mushtaq, players have sent a strong message that it was a win for love and humanity to the world with their gestures.

“Whatever happened in the last match, be it Virat Kohli, Dhoni hugging our players, it was great for world cricket. Keeping aside the India versus Pakistan clash, the best thing, for me, from the match was that it was a win for humanity and love,” he said.

“It’s a game and winning and losing is part of it. Hats off to Babar, Rizwan, Dani, Virat, Dhoni because they have sent a strong message for the entire world and for both the countries. I always say, ‘mohabbat ki jeet ho, aur nafrat ki haar ho' (love should trump hate),” he further added.

Revealing his choices for the favourites to win the tournament, Mushtaq marked out India, England and Australia as firm contenders.

“They (India) are a very strong team. England are playing very well also. They are favourites as well. And Australia always comes with a different resolve in big tournaments,” he said.