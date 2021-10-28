T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies add Jason Holder in the squad as injury rules out Obed McCoy

Today at 9:11 AM
The West Indies has added all-rounder Jason Holder to their squad after left-arm pacer Obed McCoy was ruled out due to an injury in his right leg. McCoy picked up the injury during the West Indies’ opening game against England which his team lost by 6 wickets as they go all-out on 55 runs.
The Kieron Pollard-led side has lost their first two games against England and South Africa respectively. The remaining three games Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia are now the must win games for the team. Holder has played 27 T20I games and has picked 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.09. As a batsman, he has scored 207 at an average of 16.75. The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change on Wednesday, October 27.
"The defending T20 World champions asked to replace Obed McCoy in their squad for the remainder of the tournament after the bowler was diagnosed with an injury to his right leg.
“And an ICC Event Technical Committee made up of Chris Tetley (Head of Events, Chair), Clive Hitchcock (ICC Senior Cricket Operations Manager), Rahul Dravid and Dhiraj Malhotra (BCCI Representatives), Simon Doull and Ian Bishop (Independent Members) approved the change on Wednesday 27 October, allowing Jason Holder to join the 15,” ICC said in a statement on Thursday.
The West Indies chief selector said that Holder will fit well into the team as he has been in the UAE since the second leg of the IPL.
“Jason Holder has been in the UAE for a while now and will fit quite well into the team unit. He is an experienced and knowledgeable cricketer who we know will be eager and excited to grab the opportunity," said Roger Harper.
West Indies will next play against Bangladesh on Friday, October 29 in Sharjah.
West Indies updated squad: Kieron Pollard (Captain), Nicholas Pooran (Vice Captain), Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Evin Lewis, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Lendl Simmons, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.