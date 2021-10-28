T20 World Cup 2021 | West Indies add Jason Holder in the squad as injury rules out Obed McCoy

The Kieron Pollard-led side has lost their first two games against England and South Africa respectively. The remaining three games Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Australia are now the must win games for the team. Holder has played 27 T20I games and has picked 22 wickets at an economy rate of 8.09. As a batsman, he has scored 207 at an average of 16.75. The ICC Event Technical Committee approved the change on Wednesday, October 27.