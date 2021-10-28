 user tracker image
sport iconCricket

    More Options

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as David Warner returns to form to set up Australia's dominant win over Sri Lanka

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Aaron Finch and David Warner set up Australia's comfortable seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka

    | Twitter

    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as David Warner returns to form to set up Australia's dominant win over Sri Lanka

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:12 PM

    Australia bowlers put on an all-round show to limit Sri Lanka to 154/6, before David Warner led the chase with a sparkling 42-ball 65 to set up a comfortable seven-wicket win. It was Australia’s second win at the T20 World Cup 2021, after they had inched past South Africa in a thriller last week.

    Australia will be immensely relieved with David Warner’s return to form, who stroked 10 fours during his assured and a match-winning 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday. Warner and Aaron Finch (37 off  23) added 70 in mere 6.5 overs to set it up, before Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis applied the finishing touches in a comfortable seven-wicket win.

    Earlier, it was Adam Zampa’s 2/12 from four overs which helped the team limit Sri Lanka to 154/6, after they were 78/1 in the 10th over. Mitchell Starc (2/27) provided a crucial twist, castling Kusal Perera with a perfect in-swinging yorker.

    Sri Lanka will play South Africa next in Sharjah, while Australia take on England in Dubai on Saturday, October 30.

    How can you do this??

    Champion!🔥

    True champion who never puts himself down!

    Comeback is what all matters!

    All class!

    True!

    Pure brilliance from David Warner.

    Couldn't agree more!

    That's Warner for you!

    100%!

    That's some way to bounce back!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down