T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as David Warner returns to form to set up Australia's dominant win over Sri Lanka

Yesterday at 11:12 PM
Australia bowlers put on an all-round show to limit Sri Lanka to 154/6, before David Warner led the chase with a sparkling 42-ball 65 to set up a comfortable seven-wicket win. It was Australia’s second win at the T20 World Cup 2021, after they had inched past South Africa in a thriller last week.
Australia will be immensely relieved with David Warner’s return to form, who stroked 10 fours during his assured and a match-winning 42-ball 65 against Sri Lanka in Dubai on Thursday. Warner and Aaron Finch (37 off 23) added 70 in mere 6.5 overs to set it up, before Steve Smith and Marcus Stoinis applied the finishing touches in a comfortable seven-wicket win.
Earlier, it was Adam Zampa’s 2/12 from four overs which helped the team limit Sri Lanka to 154/6, after they were 78/1 in the 10th over. Mitchell Starc (2/27) provided a crucial twist, castling Kusal Perera with a perfect in-swinging yorker.
Sri Lanka will play South Africa next in Sharjah, while Australia take on England in Dubai on Saturday, October 30.
How can you do this??
October 28, 2021
Champion!🔥
David Warner show 💥#AUSvSL @davidwarner31 pic.twitter.com/HQAXKNVozM— Ᏼᴀʙᴜ (@BabuCottonSeed) October 28, 2021
True champion who never puts himself down!
Form is temporary,Class is permanent.Expected Comeback By the Legend @davidwarner31.@CandiceWarner31.@SunRisers- pic.twitter.com/q7Je6x6Qdg— Hasnain Ahmed Kobatte (@HasnainKobatte) October 28, 2021
Comeback is what all matters!
#DavidWarner is back 🔥 @SunRisers— Cini Trendz (@CiniTrendz) October 28, 2021
All class!
@davidwarner31 🔥💜#AusvSL #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/dB4U6ZKyvV— Prasath (@being_eg) October 28, 2021
True!
Form is temporary, 𝐂𝐥𝐚𝐬𝐬 is 𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗻𝗲𝗻𝘁 ❣️@davidwarner31 @SunRisers @bhogleharsha #SRH #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/8NALrO2UXY— Santhosh Kumar (@santhu0609) October 28, 2021
Pure brilliance from David Warner.
#Australia #DavidWarner #Aus— sYed KhaliQ (@YKhaliqH_7) October 28, 2021
David Warner be like - pic.twitter.com/ycJqzmCMCt
Couldn't agree more!
Form is Temporary ☺️— Joel Sunny (@JoelSun60345668) October 28, 2021
Class is Permanent 😎🔥@davidwarner31#AUSvSL #Australia #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021 pic.twitter.com/92dmh2KDyG
That's Warner for you!
@davidwarner31 So Happy 😍 . Our Warner is back .Love from India #Australia #AUSvsSL #T20WorldCup #T20WorldCup2021— Nonstriker (@Nonstriker12) October 28, 2021
100%!
Form is temporary,Class is permanent... David Warner💪💪🔥🔥— Naveen Sharma (@NaveenSharma__3) October 28, 2021
That's some way to bounce back!
@davidwarner31 bounced back today and showed his class again— Zubair Sheikh (@ZubairSheikhPSP) October 28, 2021
#T20WorldCup | #AUSvSL | @ICC @CricketAus
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Aaron Finch
- David Warner
- Mitchell Starc
- Adam Zampa
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- T 20 World Cup
- Australia Cricket Team
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.