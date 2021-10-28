T20 World Cup 2021 | SIX and OUT! Twitter reacts as Mitchell Starc castles Kusal Perera with a yorker after six downtown

Today at 9:16 PM
After being smoked over wide long-on for a massive six by Kusal Perera, Mitchell Starc had his revenge, as he had the stumps rattled with a scorching yorker next ball to send back the left-hander. Sri Lanka finished at 154/6, after being put in to bat by Aaron Finch in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash.
Pat Cummins sent back Patthum Nissanka for 7 in just the third over of the innings, after Aaron Finch opted to bowl at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, October 28.
Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka then gave Australia a runaround, adding 63 off 43 balls, before the latter was holed out at long-leg off Adam Zampa in the 10th over. Perera however, continued with his aggressive approach, and tonked Mitchell Starc for a soaring six over wide long-on.
Starc however, unleashed his best next ball, firing a full, in-swinging yorker to rattle the left-hander’s stumps. The dismissal was reminiscent of that of Ben Stokes in the round-robin match of the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s, when the left-arm quick had bamboozled the left-hander with his pace and accuracy.
Sri Lanka stumbled from 78/1 to 94/5 by the 12th over, before Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s 26-ball 33* guided them to a final score of 154/6.
Ball of the tournament!💥
Vintage MITCH STARC Yorker 💥pic.twitter.com/1AAb8HEuUt— Ryan (@ryandesa_07) October 28, 2021
What a sight!
October 28, 2021
Beauty & the Beast!
Mitchell starc ki Yorker kitne din ke baad dekhne ko mili 😭😍😍😍#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/xIFEbAkN4X— Dinu Rajput 💛/ S Mandhana 😍 Stan (@Abhisochanahi7) October 28, 2021
Action replay!
It was similar to Ben Stokes dismissal in 2019 WC, a peach yorker from Starc. pic.twitter.com/SETo2G2MDb— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 28, 2021
That's vintage starc!
Perfect Starc yorker❤#AUSvSL pic.twitter.com/hOnxcmbwLj— Mujeem (@AbdulMujeem4) October 28, 2021
You can watch this happen again & again!
Something never changes.— Manoj Choudhary ਮਨੋਜ ਚੌਧਰੀ (@ManojSahu699) October 28, 2021
What a pinpoint yorker
Starc always on 🔥🔥🔥#AUSvSL
2019. 2021 pic.twitter.com/z6NBgWMT1G
Class is permanent!
Classic Mitchell Starc yorker!🔥#Australia #AUSvSL #starc #ICC #ICCT20 #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/AlED74pOG3— Chirag Gandhi (@ChiragGandhi_18) October 28, 2021
He's back with a bang!
Vintage Starc #AUSvSL #T20WorldCup #yorker pic.twitter.com/V0wX4UoTbq— Arman Khan (@yaar_armaan) October 28, 2021
Watch it on loop!
Mitchell "YORKER" Starc#TeamAustralia #T20WorldCup pic.twitter.com/oqWcvpmj0Y— Two Slips and a Gully 🏏 (@strayafan49) October 28, 2021
Never gets boring!
Vintage MITCH STARC Yorker 💥#AUSvSL #T20WorldCup #starc pic.twitter.com/bxZWuR32ES— Dinesh (@sai_duvva) October 28, 2021
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
- Kusal Perera
- Mitchell Starc
- T 20 World Cup
- T 20 World Cup 2021
- Sri Lanka Cricket Team
- Australia Cricket Team
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.