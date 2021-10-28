 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | SIX and OUT! Twitter reacts as Mitchell Starc castles Kusal Perera with a yorker after six downtown

    Mitchell Starc castled Kusal Perera with a scoring yorker in Dubai on Thursday

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 9:16 PM

    After being smoked over wide long-on for a massive six by Kusal Perera, Mitchell Starc had his revenge, as he had the stumps rattled with a scorching yorker next ball to send back the left-hander. Sri Lanka finished at 154/6, after being put in to bat by Aaron Finch in the T20 World Cup 2021 clash.

    Pat Cummins sent back Patthum Nissanka for 7 in just the third over of the innings, after Aaron Finch opted to bowl at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, October 28.

    Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka then gave Australia a runaround, adding 63 off 43 balls, before the latter was holed out at long-leg off Adam Zampa in the 10th over. Perera however, continued with his aggressive approach, and tonked Mitchell Starc for a soaring six over wide long-on.

    Starc however, unleashed his best next ball, firing a full, in-swinging yorker to rattle the left-hander’s stumps. The dismissal was reminiscent of that of Ben Stokes in the round-robin match of the 2019 World Cup at Lord’s, when the left-arm quick had bamboozled the left-hander with his pace and accuracy.

    Sri Lanka stumbled from 78/1 to 94/5 by the 12th over, before Bhanuka Rajapaksha’s 26-ball 33* guided them to a final score of 154/6.

