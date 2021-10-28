T20 World Cup 2021 | Pakistan put their heart and soul in first two matches, says coach Saqlain Mushtaq

Today at 5:02 PM
Pakistan head coach Saqlain Mushtaq stated that the team put their heart and soul into their first two matches of the T20 World Cup 2021 against India and New Zealand respectively. He asked of his team to maintain the same intensity, attitude, and mindset going ahead into the tournament.
Pakistan had a very good start to the T20 World Cup 2021, winning their first two matches against India and New Zealand respectively. Pakistan first scripted a historic 10-wicket win over India in Dubai - their first ever World Cup win over subcontinent rivals - before beating the Blackcaps by five wickets in Sharjah. The 2009-champions are now placed comfortably at the top of the points table and are in a strong position to reach the semi-finals.
Summing up the team’s journey in the competition so far, the interim head coach Saqlain Mushtaq has stated that the players put their heart and soul in the first two matches and asked of his players to take forward confidence and self-belief from these fixtures. The 44-year-old labelled his team as a strong unit, and added that their fearless brand of cricket makes them "dangerous".
"The boys put their heart and soul in the first two matches. The confidence and the self-belief we got from those two matches, we have to take it forward. Regardless of who we face, whether it's Afghanistan or any other team, we need to play that brand of cricket and execute our plans with that mindset. If we can't do that, it would come back to bite us,” Mushtaq said.
"It's a strong unit. We can't really say 'that's very easy and you will roll over them. They have a wonderful bowling attack, especially the spinners, and they bat the way they feel like. They just play sort of fearless cricket. I think that kind of team can be dangerous. World Cup, it's a mega-event. You play all the teams with the same intensity, with the same attitude, with the same mindset,” he concluded.
Pakistan are scheduled to play their next match against Afghanistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Friday, October 29.
