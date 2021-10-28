T20 World Cup 2021 | Mitchell Starc suffers injury scare in nets ahead of Sri Lanka clash

During the net session on Tuesday, Mitchell Starc was hit on his knee by a straight drive during his follow-through. The pacer limped off the field but without any assistance. However, he bowled and batted the next day and is expected to feature in his team's clash against Sri Lanka on Thursday.

The left-armer was seen donning a compression sleeve on his knee on Wednesday and was being closely monitored by the team medicos. Left-arm spinner Ashton Agar, Australia's top-ranked T20I bowler and a surprising omission from Australia's opener against South Africa on October 23, and pacee=r Kane Richardson are the likely replacements if Starc is ruled out of Sri Lanka clash at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Test quicks Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood played together against Temba Bavuma's South Africa, marking the first time they have played a T20I together for Australia. Australia next play England on Saturday and the workload management of their pacers will be critical due to the tight scheduling of their fixtures. With two wins in as many matches, England are completing leading the Group 1 points table. Sri Lanka and Australia are placed second and third in the group which also includes Bangladesh, New Zealand and West Indies.