T20 World Cup 2021 | Facing someone of Shaheen Afridi’s pace is a different cup of tea, says Matthew Hayden

Pakistan batting consultant Matthew Hayden believes that facing Shaheen Afridi is a different kind of a challenge for batsman, given the pace he generates. Hayden added that Afridi’s deliveries to dismiss Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul on Sunday were the best he had seen in the last five weeks.

Shaheen Afridi was the architect of Pakistan’s first ever victory over India in the history of T20 WCs since 2007 on Sunday, October 24. He first sent back Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul in the powerplay and later became the first Pakistan bowler ever to dismiss Virat Kohli in T20 World Cup.

He consistently clocked over 140 kmph during his first spell, which included two full inswinging deliveries - the first which trapped Rohit leg-before and the second breaching KL Rahul's defence to hit the timber. Hayden showered praise on Afridi, and stated that facing someone of his pace is a different cup of tea.

"They (the Indian batters) had been facing 130km/h deliveries for the last month during the IPL. It's a different cup of tea when you are facing someone running and bowling at Shaheen Shah Afridi's pace," Hayden told Fox Cricket after Pakistan's 10-wicket win.

“They were the best two balls that I've seen in five weeks. A fast in-swinging yorker and the courage that it takes to bowl that delivery against Rohit Sharma with the new ball is admirable.

“I don't think I have not seen the ball hitting Rahul's middle of the bat in five weeks and then he gets that delivery. That was like the two punch combination that sent India on the backfoot in the powerplay.”

The Babar Azam-led side went on to register their second win of the tournament against New Zealand on in Sharjah on Tuesday. They will take on Afghanistan in Dubai on Friday, October 29.