T20 World Cup 2021 | Everyone is up for challenge, says Nicholas Pooran ahead of Bangladesh clash

Nicholas Pooran has stated that the West Indies team is ready to give their best ahead of their third T20 World Cup 2021 match against Bangladesh on Friday. The two-time champions didn't have the best of starts to their campaign, losing to England and South Africa in their first two matches.

West Indies had a rather poor start to their T20 World Cup 2021 campaign, with defeats versus England and South Africa respectively in their first two Super 12s matches. They were bundled out for mere 55 against England, going down by six wickets eventually, while South Africa restricted them to 143/8 to hand an eight-wicket defeat.

The Kieron Pollard led side will take on Bangladesh in Sharjah on Friday, October 29.

The lack of batting form has been a major cause of concern for the defending champions. Vice-captain Nicholas Pooran admitted that the team "didn't rise up to the occasion" in the first two matches, and backed the players to put on an improved show ahead.

“With the batting order and the batsmen, we just didn't rise to the occasion to be honest. If you can accept that you weren't good in the first two games... I think as batsmen and as a team we've already accepted that we didn't come to the party and we're looking forward to moving forward and hopefully we can do much better," Pooran said on the eve of the team's match against Bangladesh.

"The mood in the camp is still good.The guys are gelling really good; I think we're really hurt at losing those two games and we have only ourselves to blame. But the mood is still good. We know what we have to do and everyone is up for the challenge.”

Pooran stated that Bangaldesh, who come on the back of defeats to Sri Lanka and England respectively, will present a tough challenge for the Men in Maroon.

"Yeah, I think Bangladesh after losing two games - they are in the same situation as us as well. So, I think it's going to be a good challenge for us tomorrow. We need to get that victory and playing in Sharjah as well... We know Bangladesh have a lot of spinners as well. It's definitely going to be a challenge for us as well and it's how bad we actually want it," he said.

West Indies will be missing the services of Obed McCoy, who has been ruled out of the rest of the competition with a right leg injury he sustained during the match against England. He has been replaced by the experienced Jason Holder, who Pooran feels will add great value to the setup.

"Jason Holder coming into the team...obviously, he's a quality player as well. We're happy to have him and we wish him all the best,” he said.

Pooran has the experience of playing in the BPL in the 2018-19 season. Playing for Sylhet Sixers, he smashed 379 runs in 11 innings at a strike-rate of just below 160. The wicket-keeper batsman hoped that the experience will be helpful for him and the team on Friday.

"It helps a lot. I've spent a bit of time in Bangladesh as well, not only me but a lot of the other guys as well," he said. "We have good friendships; we make good friendships with the guys. We get to understand them and learn off them as well, especially in different conditions. So going into the game, [we] actually know what these guys do - being a bit familiar with it and I think that helps us a lot as batsmen and as bowlers as well."