IPL 2022 | Will put my name in IPL 2022 mega auction, confirms David Warner

David Warner said that he’s eyeing a fresh start ahead of IPL 2022, and confirmed that he’ll put his name for the mega auctions. Warner, who had led the Sunrisers Hyderabad to their only IPL triumph, in 2016, was sacked as captain and was later dropped from the playing XI during the IPL 2021.

David Warner, currently the fifth highest run-scorer in IPL history - the highest among overseas players - didn’t have the best of IPL 2021, as he aggregated mere 195 runs from eight innings at 24.38, while managing a strike-rate of 107.73.

The 2016 IPL winning captain was first sacked from captaincy, and was later dropped from the SRH XI during a campaign in which they managed just three wins from 14 matches to finish last.

Warner has now confirmed that he will put his name for the IPL 2022 auctions, given the uncertainty over his retention.

"I will put my name in the mega auction. By the signs of the recent IPL, I won't be retained by the Sunrisers, so I'm looking forward to a fresh start," Warner told SEN radio.

Warner, the only player to win an IPL Orange Cap thrice (2015, 2017 and 2019), added that he wasn’t entirely convinced with the reasons given for him being sidelined from the SRH XI at IPL 2021.

"I kind of laughed at the reasoning, that two guys were hitting the ball out of the middle a little bit better than I was. Given that when you're playing the game you're playing the scenario," Warner said.

"Obviously, there are a lot of moving parts around there. What you have to do as a professional athlete is take it on the chin and do everything you can for the team. Not being able to go there, run drinks, and be around was when it sort of hit home that it could be personal, and I'm still yet to get those answers."

The IPL 2022 will be a 10 team affair, after the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) and CVC Capital Partners (Irelia Company Pte Ltd) won the ownership rights of the two new IPL franchises - Lucknow and Ahmedabad respectively - on Monday, October 25.