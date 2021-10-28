Ashes 2021-22 | Great to see Ben Stokes back, takes a lot of courage to speak up on mental health, says David Warner

David Warner has lauded Ben Stokes for addressing the mental-health aspect and taking a break away from the game. The England all-rounder had taken an indefinite break from the game during the home summer, and will now return for the Ashes Down Under, which begins on December 8 in Brisbane.

Ben Stokes had opted out of the game for an indefinite period to focus on his mental well-being and to nurse an injured finger. Stokes had injured his left index finger during the first half of IPL 2021, after which he participated in the home ODI series against Pakistan and for Northern Superchargers in the Hundred. He subsequently missed the home Tests against India, and remained unavailable for the IPL 2021 second leg and the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021.

Following a four-and-a-half month break, during which he underwent a successful finger surgery, he is in all readiness for action, and has been named in England’s squad for the Ashes 2021-22.

David Warner lauded the 30-year-old for addressing the mental well-being side of things, and was glad about his comeback for the much awaited Ashes series.

"It's great to see him back. It takes a lot of courage to speak up and what he's been through the last 12 months from the highs and the sadness of his father passing away. It's tough to put yourself in someone's shoes who is going through that", Warner told cricket.com.au on Thursday, October 28.

"In his recent statement, it was awesome for him to come out and speak to someone, get help and take time out of the game and make it the right call to come down to Australia. He's a competitive cricketer. I feel like he's an outstanding person.

"I played with him in Durham, he's a competitive guy. You want the best team to partake as much as you can. I'm glad he's back up and running playing the game that he enjoys and loves."

