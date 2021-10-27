T20 World Cup | Rubel Hossain replaces injured Mohammad Saifuddin in Bangladesh squad

Bangladesh bowling-allrounder Mohammad Saifuddin has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2021 due to a back injury and Rubel Hossain will replace him in the squad. Saifuddin played all of the fixtures for Bangladesh so far and scalped five wickets across four matches in the T20 World Cup. He also contributed with the bat against Papua New Guinea scoring an unbeaten 19 off six balls. Bangladesh, had a disappointing start to their Super 12 opening fixture as they suffered a five-wicket defeat against Sri Lanka. Saifuddin leaked 38 runs and clinched one wicket in the match.