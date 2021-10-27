T20 World Cup | Our bowlers are disciplined and have adapted well, says Eoin Morgan after England thrash Bangladesh

After England registered an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, winning captain Eoin Morgan has stated that his bowlers are very disciplined and have adapted to the conditions in UAE. Jason Roy scored a brisk fifty and guided England to their straight second win.

After being asked to bowl first, England started off well as Moeen Ali scalped the wickets of Bangladesh openers Liton Das (9) and Mohammad Naim (5) on his successive deliveries in his second over. Shakib Al Hasan, who walked out to bat at no.3 could manage only a 7-ball 4 before his dismissal in the sixth over. However, Mushfiqur Rahim (29), who scored an unbeaten half-century against Sri Lanka in the last match, partnered for a 37-run stand with Bangladesh captain Mahmadulluah (19) before the latter departed in the 11th over. Nasum Ahmed scored an unbeaten 19 off 9 balls at the end of the innings, and helped Bangladesh to reach 124/9. For England, Tymal Mills was the pick of the bowlers with his figures 3/27. Notably, part-time spinner Liam Livingstone clinched two crucial wickets and played a pivotal role in restricting the run flow in the first innings.

In pursuit of 125 runs, England openers Jos Buttler and Jason Roy stitched up a 39-run stand for the opening wicket and gave a great start to thier side. Dawid Malan, who walked out to bat after the dismissal of Buttler, partnered for a 73-run stand along with Roy, who notched up a 38-ball 61, which included five fours and three sixes. Malan scored an unbeaten 28 off 25 balls, and helped England to register an eight-wicket victory over Bangladesh. With their second straight win in the Super 12 stage, England holds the top spot on the points table in Group 1.

England captain Eoin Morgan was pleased with the performance of his bowlers. He further lauded Jason Roy for his match-winning knock.

"The bowlers have been very disciplined and have adapted well. The fielding has been good as well and has backed the bowling as well. It is a huge compliment the way our white ball cricket has come up. We have had players fighting for places. It is crucial for Roy and Dawid to get some time on the wicket. It is great to see him like this," said Morgan after the match.

Jason Roy, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his stellar performance with the bat, stated that he has improved against spin a lot. He further added that the team is looking forward to continuing their good run in the white-ball cricket.

"Very special match for us. Had to back up our last performance against WI and we came out firing with the ball. Nice to get into more of a routine now in the last couple of years (more T20 cricket being played). It's definitely a case of keeping wickets in hand and powering through in the back end of our innings. Working very hard on it in the last few years (against spin). It's a part of my game that's improved a lot," said Jason Roy after the match.

England will next face Australia on October 30 in Dubai.