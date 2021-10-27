T20 World Cup | India have got some decisions to make ahead of New Zealand clash, says Brad Haddin

Brad Haddin is of the opinion that India must decide on whether they want to play an all-rounder to cover sixth bowling option going ahead in the tournament. He further added that he doesn’t think that they will be worried with the defeat as they were beaten by a better team in their first fixture.

India suffered a heavy defeat versus Pakistan in their opening fixture in the Super 12s by 10 wickets on Sunday. Batting first against Pakistan, India managed a total of 151/7 in 20 overs. Virat Kohli was the highest run-scorer for the Indian side with 57 runs from 49 balls. Chasing the target turned out to be a very easy task for the opposition as openers Mohammad Rizwan and Babar Azam scored scored unbeaten 79 and 68 runs as Pakistan their first-ever World Cup match against the arch-rivals.

In the match, India played with five bowling options. Hardik Pandya was in the team but as a specialist batsman. The all-rounder has been kept away from bowling duties to his chronic back injury.

Former Australia wicketkeeper-batsman Brad Haddin has said that India will have to take a call if they want to replace Hardik Pandya with someone else in the eleven.

"Interesting problem they have is the sixth bowler. Hardik Pandya is not bowling. Now, will they start to doubt what's been successful for them for a long period of time. Do they have to bring an all-rounder in to cover that sixth bowling option. So, they have got some decisions to make," Haddin stated on Fox Cricket.

Further, Haddin said the defeat against Pakistan will not worry India much and also praised Virat Kohli for accepting the defeat with utmost grace during the post-match press conference.

"I don't think India will be too worried. Listening to the press conference, he (Virat) just said 'we were beaten by a better team' and that happens. It's the first game of the tournament. They play T20 cricket as well as anyone in the world. So, that's a classy response there (from Virat). I don't think they will be worried," he said.

India will next play against New Zealand on October 31 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.