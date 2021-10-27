T20 World Cup 2021 | We are going to see an India-Pakistan final, feels Parthiv Patel

Today at 5:02 PM
Parthiv Patel has stated that India and Pakistan will make it to the finals in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2021, saying that the two teams are the best in the competition. His comments came after Pakistan registered their second victory by defeating New Zealand by five wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday.
Pakistan started off their T20 World Cup campaign by defeating India by 10-wickets on Sunday in Dubai. The Babar Azam-led side continued their good form, and registered thier second victory in the Super 12 stage against New Zealand on Tuesday, October 26. Men In Blue will next face the Kane Williamson-led side on Sunday, October 31. Both teams will fight for their first win of the tournament.
Meanwhile, Parthiv Patel has predicted that it is going to be an India and Pakistan in the T20 World Cup 2021 on November 14.
"We are going to see an India-Pakistan final. These are the two best teams in the competition. It's going to be those two teams in the final," Patel said.
The former India wicketkeeper-batsman further added that Pakistan winning against the Black Caps works well for India, and the Virat Kohli-led side wouldn’t be worried about thier defeat in the first match.
"I think it definitely suits India more. But if I had been in the Indian dressing room, I wouldn't have been worried about the other games. It's quite simple. When you go into a World Cup, you focus on your things.
"I am sure this Indian team knows they have to win all their games. They wouldn't have been worried about whether New Zealand won or Pakistan won as long as India wins everything," the former wicket-keeper batsman added.
Meanwhile, Brian Lara stated that when the opposition team beats your team, you want them to win every game.
"I have been a captain. Let me tell you something, the team that beats you in a tournament, you want them to go and win every single match. It sets you up properly. India now have to beat New Zealand. Of course, they have other games to play but Pakistan running away at the top is perfect for India to sort of look for that second spot," Brian Lara told Star Sports.
