T20 World Cup 2021 | We are excited for the challenge, says Gerhard Erasmus after Namibia defeat Scotland

After registering a four-wicket victory against Scotland on Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, Namibia captain Gerhard Erasmus stated that the team is excited for the upcoming matches in the tournament. Erasmus further added that he is pleased with the performance of the team, and it is a proud moment.

After winning the toss, Namibia opted to bowl first, and Ruben Trumpelmann struck three times in the very first over of the match as he scalped the wickets of George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, and stand-in captain Richie Berrington for a duck. Wicketkeeper-batsman, Matthew Cross scored a 33-ball 19, and failed to accelerate the innings for Scotland. However, Michael Leask (44) and Chris Greaves (25) helped their side to reach 109/8. For Namibia, JJ Smit and David Wiese clinched one wicket each, whereas Jan Frylinck leaked only 10 runs off his four overs and scalped two wickets.

In pursuit of 110 runs, Namibia openers, Craig Williams (23) and Michael van Lingen (18) partnered for a 28-run stand for the opening wicket before the latter fell to Safyaan Sharif in the sixth over. Zane Green (9) and captain Gerhard Erasmus (4) could not contribute much to the Namibia innings. However, David Wiese (16) and JJ Smit (32* ), helped the Gerhard Erasmus-led side to register their first win in the Super 12 stage.

"Delighted to get another World Cup win, another proud moment for the team. From here on we have to lift our level. We are excited for the challenge. Hopefully we can execute on those days. We all know we back each other. It was always about showing good intent. Luckily we got two partnerships to get over the line. Very delighted that he came out here and executed. Quite big. pretty proud moment. Small but very proud country. We owe it to them back home," said Erasmus after the match.

Ruben Trumpelmann, who was adjudged Man of the Match for his exuberant bowling performance, stated that the victory is massive for the team. The 23-year-old further added that his rigorous training has benefited him to perform well in the match.

"It felt great to win and hope to get a few more. I'm focused on the training, and happy to see that things went my way. I was nervous out there, but I thought, it's the World Cup, so why not enjoy it. I use swing as a weapon up front, so luckily it went my way today. We hope to win a few more, but this is massive for us," said Trumpelmann after the match.

Namibia will next face Afghanistan on October 31 in Abu Dhabi.