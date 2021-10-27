 user tracker image
    T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ruben Trumpelmann scalps three wickets in first over against Scotland

    Trumpelmann scalped three wickets in his first over against Scotland

    | Courtesy - Twitter

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 7:54 PM

    Namibia pacer Ruben Trumpelmann on Wednesday struck three times in the very first over of the match against Scotland in Abu Dhabi. Bowling against Scotland, the 23-year-old dismissed George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, and stand-in captain Richie Berrington for a duck in his first over in the innings.

    Bowling the initial over of the match, Ruben Trumpelmann first dismissed George Munsey in the very first ball after the batsman edged the ball to the stumps. Next up, he scalped the wicket of Calum MacLeod, who nicked the ball towards the wicketkeeper Zane Green. The next delivery from Trumpelmann trapped Richie Berrington in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. The 23-year-old ended with 3/2 after his first over. 

