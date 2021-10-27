T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ruben Trumpelmann scalps three wickets in first over against Scotland

Yesterday at 7:54 PM
Namibia pacer Ruben Trumpelmann on Wednesday struck three times in the very first over of the match against Scotland in Abu Dhabi. Bowling against Scotland, the 23-year-old dismissed George Munsey, Calum MacLeod, and stand-in captain Richie Berrington for a duck in his first over in the innings.
Bowling the initial over of the match, Ruben Trumpelmann first dismissed George Munsey in the very first ball after the batsman edged the ball to the stumps. Next up, he scalped the wicket of Calum MacLeod, who nicked the ball towards the wicketkeeper Zane Green. The next delivery from Trumpelmann trapped Richie Berrington in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. The 23-year-old ended with 3/2 after his first over.
WHAT A START!
October 27, 2021
GOLD!
WOW GOLD !!— بنتِ مجاہد (@Ha_ph_ca) October 27, 2021
0 0 0 0 0 #SCOvNAM pic.twitter.com/j8JlV2HCXp
WELL DONE!
Well Done @Trumpies70 Boy👏#SCOvNAM #NAM— SportsFreak_Sameer (@Sidharth_World_) October 27, 2021
HAHA!
Scotland breathing?👀#SCOvNAM | #T20WorldCup— Marwah Khan (@MarwahKhan64) October 27, 2021
UNBELIEVABLE!
Unbelievable over...3 wickets. 2 no balls 3 runs. #SCOvNAM 2 for 3. Couldn't make it up— gin&tonic (@Woodysue) October 27, 2021
ON FIRE!
trumpelmann is on fire Nimibia people can you believe it 😱😍🔥 what an over 2 runs from it and 3 wickets. this is brutal #T20WorldCup | #SCOvNAM pic.twitter.com/Y5cdpxqmrB— Aarush 💫 (@imAsachdev) October 27, 2021
LOL!
This is looking like a football score 🔁 #SCOvNAM— Steven Mair (@smairao) October 27, 2021
GREAT START!
Great start by Namibia ..#SCOvNAM #T20WorldCup— Qasim Naqvi (@SQRNaqvi) October 27, 2021
TAKE A BOW!
Trumpelmann Take a bow Mate! If you take your opportunities THIS TOURNAMENT COULD PUT YOU ON THE MAP! Way to announce yourself! 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#SCOvNAM— Mo Salah - Ballon D'or Worthy (@Lpool_5843) October 27, 2021
TERRIBLE!
Terrible start for Scotland in this one. Three wickets down in the first six balls. This is going to be a struggle now #SCOvNAM— Colin Morrison (@Morrie1981) October 27, 2021
2\3
#T20WorldCup #SCOvNAM— Jeewesh Kumar (@JeeweshKumar9) October 27, 2021
OUT! Ruben Trumpelmann is on 🔥🔥
Third wicket in the over for him and it is just the first over of the match
A golden duck for Richie Berrington#SCO 2/3 after 0.4 overs pic.twitter.com/w1VDAhhWqm
