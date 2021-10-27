T20 World Cup 2021 | Twitter reacts as Ruben Trumpelmann scalps three wickets in first over against Namibia

Bowling the initial over of the match, Ruben Trumpelmann first dismissed George Munsey in the very first ball after the batsman edged the ball to the stumps. Next up, he scalped the wicket of Calum MacLeod, who nicked the ball towards the wicketkeeper Zane Green. The next delivery from Trumplemann trapped Richie Berrington in front of the stump while trying to play across the line. The 23-year-old ended with 3/2 after his first over.